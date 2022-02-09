Take advantage of this rare opportunity to be part of the birth of a unique shooting center in the heart of Europe

PRAGUE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of donors have already supported the creation and construction of an absolutely exceptional shooting center in the Czech Republic. What can visitors look forward to? Up to 10,000 m² on 4 floors, 12 different shooting ranges with the possibility of practicing sport dynamic shooting up to 360° and target equipment from Action Target Inc., generous space and facilities, as well as a museum of weapon designers. All this just 35 minutes from Prague and 55 minutes from Dresden. "We accept this with great humility and respect. In today's difficult times, it is amazing to see the wave of solidarity with which people from all over the world are supporting the realization of the project in the very heart of Europe," says František Matějka, chairman of the association. "I wonder in vain if something like this has ever been done in the field of sport and shooting in the world," he adds.

Number of successful athletes and world champions have supported and assisted the enthusiasts' association. They have expressed their support, which can be found on the website https://streleckecentrum.cz/english/. Companies are getting involved by offering their services free of charge or on discounted terms. The association would like to contribute to the sport of Dynamic Shooting (IPSC) becoming an Olympic discipline one day. "We thank all donors, large and small, companies and citizens. Many thanks for the fantastic words of support that give us strength. We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world. Our laws make it possible to enjoy shooting experiences in the Czech Republic that people in other states cannot. Perhaps that is why people from different countries send us donations as well," says Matějka.

The construction will be financed by a combination of own deposits, interest-free loans from supporters, donations from people and companies and other loans. "Two years of COVID and many restrictions meant a holdup for us as well. People were quarantined, construction work and materials became more expensive, banks raised their interest rates. We believe that this spring we will finally dig into the ground and then open in a maximum of 17 months," comments Matějka and urges: "Please open https://streleckecentrum.cz/donate/, support the project with a donation and join us in our cause. It´s a moment to do a great thing in this difficult time, so that we and our children have something to be proud of."

Finally, an interesting fact. Donors' names will be placed on a plaque at the entrance. A time capsule will be placed in the ground in the presence of a notary. It will contain information about the foundation and donations for future generations. The box will be retrieved in 50 years from the opening.

