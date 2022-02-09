Össur Launches New POWER KNEE - World's First Actively Powered Lower Limb Bionic Prosthesis for Amputees

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Össur (Nasdaq: OSSR), a global innovation leader in the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry with a rich history of pioneering breakthroughs, today launched its new POWER KNEETM, the world's first actively powered microprocessor prosthetic knee for people with above-knee amputation or limb difference.

The POWER KNEE is groundbreaking bionic technology -- a motor-powered "smart" prosthesis that uses advanced algorithms to detect human movement patterns, learns and adjusts to its wearer's speed and cadence in real-time. The POWER KNEE creates motion by providing active powered assistance while distinguishing whether its wearer is walking on varying surfaces, inclines, or declines, or sitting and standing. When ascending stairs, the wearer is able to perform a more natural "step-over-step" pattern, and experience more controlled resistance when descending stairs or ramps.

"No other knee thinks, acts or behaves remotely like the new, next-generation POWER KNEE," said Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO of Össur. "While other microprocessor knees are "passive" in nature, we have always considered the restoration of power - which is fundamental to the biomechanical systems that move all human bodies - to be a critical function that was lacking in other prosthetic solutions for amputees. The POWER KNEE delivers on that promise and represents an extraordinary milestone in mobility for people with limb loss and limb difference."

According to Mr. Sigurdsson, the POWER KNEE's motor-powered energy helps encourage more symmetrical motion and enhance its wearer's endurance by helping them conserve their own energy, a consideration that can be especially critical for people with lower-limb loss or limb difference.

"For over 15 years, Össur has championed actively powered knee technology, continually expanding the boundary of what was possible in prosthetics because we saw the incredible potential for those with limb loss. The new POWER KNEE is a truly transformative solution that allows its users to accomplish things that were unimaginable before," Mr. Sigurdsson said. "The era of powered prosthetics is here, and it will revolutionize what the world expects from a prosthesis."

