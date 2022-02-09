Registrations Open for Collaborative, Classy's Leading Nonprofit Conference, Alongside Nominations for Classy Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy , a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, unveiled the details of two influential events and opportunities for nonprofit professionals today: Classy's annual Collaborative conference is now accepting registrants, and the Classy Awards program is now open for nominations.

The Collaborative conference will be held in Philadelphia, PA from June 15-16, 2022, returning safely in person for the first time since 2019. From its inception in 2016, Classy's Collaborative conference has provided nonprofit professionals with unparalleled opportunities to advance their fundraising technology skills while also building meaningful connections and uncovering strategies to accelerate social impact in the communities they serve.

This year's conference will offer attendees two dedicated days of keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, exhibitors, networking, and more. Classy customers will also have an opportunity to attend a bonus day in-person User Conference to learn and fine-tune their skills on Classy's platform. Those who cannot attend in person have the opportunity to engage in online-only sessions and virtual networking groups offered free via Classy Live, Classy's new virtual and hybrid events platform.

"After a two-year in-person hiatus, we're thrilled to bring the social sector safely together at this year's Collaborative in Philadelphia," said Soraya Alexander, Classy COO. "One of the reasons this conference is so special is captured in its name, Collaborative. Learning from leaders in the space, connecting with peers, and leaving inspired to accelerate change in their organizations is the reason nonprofit professionals join us year after year."

In addition to opening registration for Collaborative 2022, Classy has also opened its call for nominations for the 8th annual Classy Awards, one of the largest social impact award programs in the country. Since 2009, the Classy Awards have brought together social sector leaders and influencers to honor the achievements of both nonprofits and social enterprises, who often work tirelessly with little recognition.

This year, the Classy Awards will once again honor 10 Social Innovation award winners, one People's Choice award winner, one Adapt and Overcome award winner, and one individual in the category of Lifetime Achievement. The award winners will be chosen by a Leadership Council, comprised of distinguished nonprofit sector leaders and experts, and will be invited to an exclusive celebration at the Collaborative conference in Philadelphia. All U.S.-based nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply between February 8 and March 8.

The first wave of speakers for Collaborative 2022 will be unveiled in March, with the full conference agenda coming this May. For those interested in registering or applying to speak at the event, please visit https://collaborative.classy.org/ . Additionally, to learn more or nominate an organization for the Classy Awards, please visit awards.classy.org .

