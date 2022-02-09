One Drop's Multi-Condition Program Achieves Third-Party Validation for Simultaneous Improvement of Blood Glucose and Blood Pressure Outcomes Validation Institute financially guarantees One Drop support program can improve clinical outcomes for people living with prediabetes, diabetes, and/or hypertension

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with chronic conditions worldwide, today announced its multi-condition program has received validation for clinical outcomes from Validation Institute, an objective, independent organization that evaluates data claims made by healthcare solutions providers.

The 2022 validation report verifies claims for One Drop's principal multi-condition studies demonstrating clinical outcomes for prediabetes, diabetes, and hypertension. Validation Institute financially guarantees that One Drop's multi-condition support program can drive statistically significant blood glucose and blood pressure reductions for members with prediabetes, diabetes, and/or hypertension who had one or more lessons completed or interactions with a health coach over 30 to 180 days. Separately, One Drop extrapolated results to estimate per-person annual cost savings of approximately $1,239 and $1,892 for diabetes and hypertension, respectively. Members enrolled in One Drop's multi-condition support program also tracked weight measures. Early data show positive results; overweight and obese members lost over 10 pounds on average.

"Third-party validation from credible independent organizations like Validation Institute offers further assurance that One Drop is evidence-based and ultimately trustworthy," said One Drop vice president of evidence generation, Dr. Lindsay Sears. "For people living with multiple chronic conditions, like hypertension and diabetes, the Validation Institute's report confirms One Drop can impact multiple clinical outcomes simultaneously through one personalized program."

Evidence recently presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions (AHA 2021) and the Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM 2021) supported the effectiveness of One Drop's multi-condition support program in reducing lifestyle risk factors and lowering blood pressure in members with hypertension. In a separate study, One Drop members with type 2 diabetes and hypertension also improved life satisfaction and lowered depression risk nearly five times compared to a control group.

To date, One Drop has gathered over 35 billion longitudinal health data points from approximately 1.5 million members worldwide. This aggregated and de-identified data train the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind the precision health company's CE-marked analysis engines for glucose forecasts , blood pressure insights , and new predictive capabilities for average blood pressure one week in advance, also presented at AHA 2021.

One Drop was recently named to the NYC Digital Health 100 and ranked among the fastest-growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by machine learning algorithms and a wealth of real-time data, the digital platform combines predictive insights, a behavior change program, and the human touch of coaching, filling in the gaps between doctor's visits, supporting a healthy lifestyle, and simplifying daily decision-making. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life. One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS .

For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today, or visit joinonedrop.com/employer .

