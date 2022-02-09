Managed Service and Secure Network Solutions provider, Fusion Connect, selects CloudSense CPQ to drive sales and order management transformation

LONDON and DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense , provider of the market's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform has been chosen to underpin a strategic sales and order management transformation program at Fusion Connect , a leading managed service provider of cloud communications and secure network solutions.

The program supports Fusion Connect's sale of next generation services to mid and enterprise markets, and further enhances the company's ability to deliver on the promise of its industry-leading service guarantee.

By implementing CloudSense , Fusion Connect will be equipped to scale its business by establishing a fast, flexible, and accurate end to end sales and order management process. The new platform will free Fusion Connect to innovate and bring to market new high value solutions that combine a wide portfolio of services to meet the specific needs of different customer segments. It also puts in place the capability to offer channel partners and customers an omni-channel digital experience, allowing them to place self-service orders and adjust whenever they wish.

"We chose CloudSense because the platform aligns with our business needs," said Fusion Connect SVP, Applications and Development, Chris Updegraft. "We focus on providing our customers with frictionless, next-generation IT solutions, whether that comes through direct sales, channel partners, or our self-service portal. Partnering with CloudSense will help us fully automate our sales quoting process so that we can quickly deliver quotes and fulfill orders at scale."

With more than 150 solution experts, CloudSense is unique in its ability to deliver repeatable, reliable business value from CPQ transformation programs. In 2020 alone, amidst the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CloudSense team set more than 50 major projects live. Coupled with this clear delivery focus, the Heroku-powered architecture of the CloudSense platform allows Salesforce users to increase their sales operations and scale smoothly, even when dealing with the demands of more complex, B2B telecoms environments.

"Our deep understanding of B2B communications markets has kept us at the forefront of innovation," said CloudSense CEO Jonathan English. "The CloudSense platform will provide game changing solution providers like Fusion Connect with the agility they need to evolve their portfolio rapidly and cut time to value. We are committed to our role in delivering the sales transformation that Fusion Connect seeks in order to take its business to the next level."

About CloudSense: The CloudSense Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) application suite powers increased productivity and profits for ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers rely on CloudSense to deliver sales transformation and span multiple industries including Communications, Media and Energy. Leading brands including Telefonica, Telstra, Informa and British Gas are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experience while improving business performance. To find out more, visit CloudSense.com

