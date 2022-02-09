Go Solar Group & 1heart1mind Release 2022 Humanitarian Impact Statement In conjunction with its non-profit affiliate 1heart1mind, Go Solar Group releases updated economic, healthcare, self-reliance & education impact data achieved via U.S. solar installations.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1heart1mind, a subsidiary of Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Florida solar company, Go Solar Group, has released its 2022 Impact Statement, which showcases progress made in Uganda toward self-reliance, education, healthcare, and clean energy production. In Go Solar Group's 10+ years of experience working abroad in conjunction with 1heart1mind, the 2022 impact data reveals demonstrable progress toward fulfilling the founders' organizational mission.

"For each residential solar system we install in the US, we work with 1heart1mind to microfinance the solar-based equivalent of each US installation for Uganda families, something to which our domestic solar customers contribute when they choose us as their solar company," notes Scott Cramer, President, and Co-founder of Go Solar Group. Our shared vision with Ugandan residents, which inspired the creation of 1heart1mind, is to improve lives worldwide with solar's potential. The environmental, social, financial, healthcare, and educational implications of the progress we've made in 2021 provide us with hope that the global economy will see solar increasingly as an infinite and enduring resource for improving lives - not just as a tool for saving money on power bills," Cramer concludes. The economic impact data for 2021 is provided below by category.

Solar Energy

Clean solar power provided to Ugandan residents has had a dramatic economic impact in 2021, providing 226 solar lights for 179 households, which have yielded 1,700 additional study hours to further Ugandan children's secondary education.

Self-Reliance & Education

With a total of 161 students, 70 now attend the boarding school and 41 have received academic scholarships. To date, these improvements can be linked to the earning of 23 new living-wage jobs.

Healthcare - Suncrest Clinic

After the Suncrest Clinic opened in mid-year 2021 (July), it provided needed medication for 95 patients, 35 of whom received charitable care at no cost.

Loans Received

With help from Zion Microfinance Ltd, residents have logged 135 active loans each month, 25 of which, on average each month, are new. This brings the total loan amount deployed in 2021 to $958,561.

About Go Solar Group:

Go Solar Group is a residential solar company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah , with additional brick and mortar locations in Reno, Nevada ; and Albuquerque, New Mexico . Founded in 2011, the company initially provided solar power in Africa, giving a 1:1 purchase opportunity to off-the-grid areas in Uganda and Zambia through its GiveSolar Humanitarian Program . Since establishing itself as an authority on battery backup, industry news, solar products, and solar installations via its solar-based blog , the company has since partnered with Titan Solar Power, expanding its installation capacity to the Florida solar market.

View original content:

SOURCE Go Solar Group