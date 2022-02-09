NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced its plans for Valentine's Day, which will include an iconic partnership with Tiffany & Co. for bucket list, romantic celebrations in the heart of New York City.

(L to R) The Empire State Building pop-up cart featuring Hometown Flower Co.; The Empire State Building lit in Tiffany Blue®; Champagne and flowers featured for the Happily Ever Empire proposal package. (PRNewswire)

Happily, Ever Empire Package – Five lucky couples who book the Curtis Kulig , with whom Tiffany has partnered for Valentine's Day.

The $1,000 package grants priority access to the 86 th Floor Observatory, a complimentary bottle of Champagne in a private corner of the iconic outdoor observatory deck, a private guided tour of the building, and access to the 102 nd Floor Observatory. Couples who book the package will receive a special offer from the nearby Five lucky couples who book the Happily Ever Empire engagement package for Valentine's Day weekend will receive additional, special gifts as a part of their experience. This includes a Tiffany & Co. Color Block Two-piece Mug and Tea set, and floral bouquets wrapped in artwork by, with whom Tiffany has partnered for Valentine's Day.Thepackage grants priority access to the 86Floor Observatory, a complimentary bottle of Champagne in a private corner of the iconic outdoor observatory deck, a private guided tour of the building, and access to the 102Floor Observatory. Couples who book the package will receive a special offer from the nearby Langham Hotel , which features Empire State Suites with stunning views of the couple's proposal site.

Diamonds in the Sky – On Feb. 14 , the Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in a Tiffany Blue® heartbeat. A color as famous as the Empire State Building itself– for the first time in history – will replace the building's annual red heartbeat in celebration of Valentine's Day, to honor Tiffany's latest campaign – Blue is the Color of Love . A special celebrity guest will visit the building that morning for a lighting ceremony to flip the famous switch.

Empire State Blooms – From Thursday, Feb. 10 to Monday, Feb. 14 , the Empire State Building will welcome th Floor Observatory. The Long Island -based flower truck and digital florist will offer fresh, local varieties in their signature "flowers in a bag" style, which will be available for purchase at the Observatory. The 86th Floor Observatory will also be embellished with an outdoor photo opportunity for guests, filled with beautiful pink floral arrangements and shiny gold hearts. – Fromto, the Empire State Building will welcome Hometown Flower Co. for a special floral pop-up on the 86Floor Observatory. The-based flower truck and digital florist will offer fresh, local varieties in their signature "flowers in a bag" style, which will be available for purchase at the Observatory. The 86Floor Observatory will also be embellished with an outdoor photo opportunity for guests, filled with beautiful pink floral arrangements and shiny gold hearts.

"The Empire State Building has always held a special place in tourists' and New Yorker's hearts, especially the romantic ones," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We are so excited to partner with another New York City icon – Tiffany & Co. – to celebrate and continue to be a part of countless couples' love stories this Valentine's Day."

The Empire State Building's Observatory Experience recently underwent a top-to-bottom reimagination that added a dedicated guest entrance, a digital and tactile museum that celebrates the icon from the moment it was conceived to its current place in pop culture, and a completely re-imagined 102nd Floor Observatory. More information about the Empire State Building and its Observatory Experience can be found at www.esbnyc.com.

