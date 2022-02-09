Auto Financial Group Signs Integration Agreement With Sync1 Systems

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), announced today that Sync1 Systems, an Austin-based, next-generation loan origination software (LOS) provider, has signed an integration agreement with AFG. This partnership further reinforces AFG's mission to continue pursuing innovative solutions for their clients.

Sync1's loan origination software (LOS) is designed to promote growth in lending and membership, while quickly delivering key features to members. With this partnership, AFG's programs will be integrated into the Sync1 loan origination system.

"With this exciting new partnership, customers will be able to originate AFG loans seamlessly, providing a responsive and straightforward solution for customers," says Richard Epley, CEO of Auto Financial Group.

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/.

About Auto Financial Group

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com.

