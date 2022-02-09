Atomic named Best New Fintech Company by Lendit Fintech

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic - the platform that allows fintechs, banks and consumer companies to offer customers investing in a frictionless way - is proud to be the recipient of Lendit Fintech's Best New Fintech Company of 2021.

Atomic's mission is to make wealth-building accessible to every single human being by offering companies an easy path to launching best-in-class investing solutions for their users. Already, Atomic has partnered with more than a dozen companies that collectively reach over 30M households globally.

The Lendit award reflects Atomic's innovation in pushing the boundaries of scale in wealth management by making fractional and direct indexing accessible at any account balance. Furthermore, Atomic offers infinite customization and services that have in the past required account minimums of 500K or more. Atomic's relentless focus on bringing tools such as Direct Indexing, ESG investing, and Tax-Loss Harvesting strategies to portfolios of any size is disrupting an industry that's historically been reserved for investors with large account balances.

These capabilities are playing into a larger shift in retail investing, with the next generation of investors looking for more ways to invest consciously, have greater control over their portfolios, and explore alternative asset classes. Companies globally - from fintechs to credit unions, banks and consumer companies - can all leverage Atomic to cater to growing consumer demands while helping their customers grow wealth sustainably.

About Atomic:

Atomic enables consumer-facing fintechs to integrate wealth management and trading into their products in a frictionless way. Using the Atomic platform, companies can launch engaging investing experiences without the burden of developing in-house regulatory, operational, and compliance expertise. Businesses powered by Atomic can offer their customers cutting-edge investing capabilities such as ethical investing, direct indexing, and tax-loss harvesting. The company recently announced its Series A round backed by QED Partners, Anthemis, SoftBank, and Y Combinator.

