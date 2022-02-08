PLAYA BOWLS BRINGS A TASTE OF SUMMER TO THE SOUTH WITH THREE NEW LOCATIONS: MT. PLEASANT SC, METAIRIE, LA, AND DELRAY BEACH, FL.

BELMAR, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, Playa Bowls, the Jersey Shore's original Acai Bowl Shop, announced the grand opening of three new locations in the Southeastern United States bringing the bright and unique flavors of acai and pitaya, alongside fresh juices, oatmeal to these cool coastal communities.

Playa Bowls Mt. Pleasant is store 135 nationwide and the 2 nd location in the state of South Carolina . The 1,700 sq ft. store opening in partnership with local entrepreneurs Shannon McAloon & William Merkle , and is located at 766 Shelmore Blvd in Mt. Pleasant, SC .

Playa Bowls Metairie is store 136 nationwide and the 2nd location in the state of Louisiana . The 1,300 sq ft store opening in partnership with Jordan & Beau VanGeffen is located at 730 Veterans Blvd in Metairie, LA .

Playa Bowls Delray Beach is 137th store nationwide, and the 7th store in the state of Florida . The 850 sq ft store opening in partnership with Darrell Casoria & Joe Coakley , is located at 1134 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, FL.

Founder Abby Taylor explains "Playa Bowls is thrilled to be expanding in the South. These coastal communities of Mt. Pleasant, Metairie, Delray Beach really embrace and embody the Playa Bowls lifestyle. We can't wait to introduce them to our incredible flavors."

Customers at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of creative bowls or custom design their own, choosing from a variety of bases made with superfoods including Pure Acai, Pitaya, Chia Pudding, Coconut, Kale and Bananas bowls. Layering on toppings including fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butters. Playa Bowls also offers a selection of oatmeal bowls, fresh juices, and smoothies. Playa Bowls can be made Vegan, Gluten Free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole 30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, they discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, thousands of employees, and millions of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

