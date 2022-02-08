Milton Street Capital Announces Recent Promotions and New Hire

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Street Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Crook to Partner and Chief Compliance Officer, Tim Bernica to Partner, and the hiring of Brian Hensley as Vice President on the investment team.

Kevin Crook joined the firm in 2018 as a Vice President and previously worked at The Sterling Group and Raymond James. With this promotion, Crook will now be a member of Milton Street's investment committee and oversee all firm compliance. Crook currently sits on the boards of Milton Street portfolio companies Woodsage and Kreg Therapeutics and previously sat on the board of American Trailer Rental Group.

Tim Bernica joined the firm in 2018 as a Vice President and previously worked at The Sterling Group and Lazard. With this promotion, Bernica will now be a member of Milton Street's investment committee. Bernica currently sits on the boards of Milton Street portfolio companies IC Biomedical and ZXP Technologies.

"We have known and worked with Kevin and Tim for the last 15 years combined, including prior to the formation of Milton Street," said Francis Carr, Managing Partner at Milton Street. "They are both exceptionally bright and hardworking. Just as importantly, Kevin and Tim share our values as well as our passion for working alongside management teams to transform lower middle market businesses. The opportunity to develop Kevin and Tim into first chair investors has been our privilege."

Brian Hensley will be responsible for transaction evaluation and deal execution as well as portfolio company management. Prior to joining Milton Street, Hensley spent over five years at Intrepid Financial Partners where he advised on M&A, restructuring, and capital raises in the energy sector. Additionally, Brian was a mezzanine lender at Macquarie and a merchant banking analyst at Parkman Whaling.

Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in North American lower middle market industrial manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The firm seeks opportunities to create value and transform companies into sustainably great businesses through active engagement in strategy, human capital, and commercial and operational improvements.

