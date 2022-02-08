D-Orbit SpA has today placed an order with GomSpace for the P60 power systems and batteries

D-Orbit SpA has today placed an order with GomSpace for the P60 power systems and batteries

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Orbit SpA has today placed an order with GomSpace for the P60 power systems and batteries. The total value of the order is 9 MSEK. Delivery is expected in Q2/Q3 2022.

The GomSpace power system has been a critical component in ION Satellite Carrier, the orbital transportation vehicle designed, manufactured, and operated by D-Orbit. With this order, the cooperation will continue for the coming ION missions.

ION is space vehicle able to deploy satellites into precise and independent orbital slots, allowing D-Orbit's customers to start their missions faster and in optimal operational conditions.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

E-mail: nbu@gomspace.com

About GomSpace AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About D-Orbit SpA

D-Orbit is the leading company in the space logistics and orbital transportation services industry with a track record of space-proven technologies and successful missions. Founded in 2011, D-Orbit is the first company addressing the logistics needs of the space market. ION Satellite Carrier, for example, is a space vehicle that can transport satellites in orbit and release them individually into distinct orbital slots, reducing the time from launch to operations by up to 85% and the launch costs of an entire satellite constellation by up to 40%. ION can also host multiple third-party payloads such as innovative technologies developed by start ups, experiments from research entities, and instruments from traditional space companies requiring a test in orbit. D-Orbit is an international space group with offices in Italy, Portugal, UK, and the US; its commitment to pursuing business models that are both profitable and friendly for the environment, as well as socially beneficial, led to D-Orbit becoming the first certified B-Corp space company in the world.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 2.00 p.m. CET on February 8, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/3501123/1531619.pdf PRESS RELEASE - DOrbit https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/handshaking-2,c3009179 Handshaking 2

View original content:

SOURCE GomSpace A/S