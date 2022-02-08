The Chartis Group receives top overall "Best in KLAS" ranking for second consecutive year in addition to three No. 1 ratings for 2022.

The Chartis Group Ranked Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by KLAS Research The Chartis Group receives top overall "Best in KLAS" ranking for second consecutive year in addition to three No. 1 ratings for 2022.

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced today it has been honored with four Best in KLAS awards, demonstrating its client impact and satisfaction. KLAS, a national healthcare IT data and insights company, recognized Chartis as the best firm for Overall Healthcare Management Consulting and ranked Chartis No. 1 in Financial Improvement Consulting, Digital Transformation Consulting, and IT Advisory Services.

(PRNewsfoto/The Chartis Group) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to share the news of our four Best in KLAS awards this year," said Greg Maddrey, President of Chartis Consulting. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the client service we strive to provide. With every project, we partner with our clients to work toward our goal of materially improving healthcare in the world, and we are especially proud of these awards because they represent progress toward our highest objective."

Chartis earned recognition as the best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm for the second consecutive year, which is given to the firm with the highest client satisfaction score across all management consulting categories combined. With over 90 client interviews conducted, Chartis received an overall KLAS client satisfaction score of 95.1.

This is the second consecutive year Chartis has ranked No. 1 for Financial Improvement Consulting, and the first year Chartis has ranked No. 1 in IT Advisory Services. It's also the first year KLAS has rated the category of Digital Transformation, and Chartis is honored to rank No. 1 in its inaugural year.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Best in KLAS recognition is given to service providers for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of provider and payer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services perform when measured against objectives and expectations.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Chartis Group