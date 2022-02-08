AESP Recognizes Individuals and Organizations for their Contributions to the Energy Efficiency Industry During the 32nd Annual AESP Conference and Exposition.

The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Announces Recipients of the 2022 Energy Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit association that provides professional development tools, accredited training programs, and networking resources to over 2,400 members, announced today the winners of the 2022 Energy Awards. The awards seek to give people and projects the recognition and exposure they deserve in an effort to share best practices and spur more innovative thinking in energy efficiency.

"Our industry is driven to make the world a better place, one which produces fewer emissions and has less dependence on our limited fuel resources," said Jen Szaro, AESP President & CEO. "Our members work every day to make strides toward achieving these goals and the Energy Awards recognize this spirit of innovation and hard work."

In total, four organizations and two individuals were recognized with seven awards.

Eversource received the Beyond Energy Efficiency Award for their Residential New Construction Program, recognizing their efforts to go above and beyond traditional energy efficiency programs and achieve greater efficiency and progress.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) received two Customer Engagement and Marketing Awards, one each for the Residential and Commercial/Industrial categories. These awards were given respectively for TVA's EnergyRight® for the Home and EnergyRight® Business & Industry programs, recognizing the effectiveness of these initiatives to significantly increase action and improve customer engagement for TVA.

Efficiency Maine received the Groundbreaking Residential Program Design and Implementation Award for their Home Energy Savings Heat Pump Program, recognizing the successful design and execution of an innovative residential program. Through partnerships with HVAC contractors to maintain quality assurance, a comprehensive engagement plan, and reliable funding of rebates and loans, Efficiency Maine is transforming the marketplace for low-carbon, low-cost heating and cooling.

Uplight received the Innovation in Technology Award for its Plus program, a subscription energy service that allows utility companies the ability to package programs and services based on customer needs, making it easier to decrease energy use and predict energy costs.

Eddie Smith of DTE Energy was recognized as AESP's Emerging Professional of the Year, an award which celebrates the next generation of energy professionals who demonstrate leadership, a drive to grow professionally, and have achieved a meaningful impact on the industry.

SWEPCO's Sherry McCormack was bestowed the BH Prasad Award, AESP's prestigious achievement award named in memory of the former chair of the AESP Board of Directors. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to AESP and the energy efficiency industry. "Sherry embodies the spirit of this award," said Szaro. "We honor her for unwavering support of our organization, her committed, thoughtful and genuine approach to leadership, and everything she has done throughout her career to expand knowledge, build community, and collaborate to solve problems."

These awards are made possible through the generous sponsorship of ICF, a global advisory and digital services provider who combines unmatched expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help clients solve their most complex challenges, navigate change, and shape the future.

"Changes across the energy industry are accelerating, from customer behavior to energy sources to climate risk. ICF is very proud to sponsor AESP's 2022 Energy Awards, which recognize the best in innovation, collaboration, and hard work – initiatives that will help us meet the challenges brought on by these changes and unlock the possibilities of revenue growth, sustainability, and better customer and community outcomes," said Robin Clark, Senior Vice President, Energy, ICF.

Award recipients will be honored at AESP's 32nd Annual Conference, featured in AESP's Energy Intel magazine, have their work featured in upcoming educational content, and recognized on social media for the impact of their good work.

