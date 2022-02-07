Envista Renews Commercial Partnership with Vitaldent Group

BREA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) announced that it has renewed its partnership agreement with the Vitaldent Group, a leading Spanish Dental Service Organization (DSO). Vitaldent is dedicated to providing quality, accessible odontology to patients using the most advanced technology, best treatment, and professional care. This agreement positions Envista as the preferred supplier of implants (Nobel Biocare) and clear aligners (Spark).

Vitaldent has been working with Nobel Biocare and Ormco since 2009 and 2011 respectively. This agreement reaffirms the commitment of Vitaldent's network of clinics to provide the highest quality products, services and safety in all treatments.

Javier Vidal, Vice President Nobel Biocare, said, "While Vitaldent continues successfully executing their strong growth and developments plans, they remain focused and always committed on delivering our common target of achieving the best possible clinical outcomes for patients. For Vitaldent, a key driver to accomplish this purpose has always been to introduce the most innovative technologies and latest and more advanced dental treatments available in the dental industry. We are proud to extend our existing partnership for the next three years as the preferred supplier in the implant field, providing Nobel Biocare´s latest products and services to ensure the highest quality of dental care in the dental offices."

Juan Maria Diaz de Pablos, Sales Director, Ormco said, "We are pleased to add the Spark clear aligner product line to our existing orthodontic product agreement. Spark leverages the latest innovations in clear aligners that are clearer, more comfortable, and stain less."

Vitaldent's Medical Director, Clara Esteban, stated, "This agreement reinforces Vitaldent Group's commitment to the quality of all materials used in its treatments, as well as the company's efforts to create solid and stable relationships with leading suppliers in the oral health sector."

About Vitaldent

With more than 31 years of activity in the market, Vitaldent is currently the first Spanish group in the dental health sector. Vitaldent clinics provide a comprehensive diagnosis to their patients taking care of their oral health with innovative treatments and high-quality care. Vitaldent's mission is to make quality odontology accessible to society with the most advanced technology, the best treatments and professionals with proven experience.

Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced private equity firms in the world, is the majority shareholder of Vitaldent. Advent International has been operating in Spain for almost 30 years and has 6 professionals in charge of making investments in the country and 80 employees in Europe.

About Envista

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

