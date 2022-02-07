All Star Healthcare Solutions Wins 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, announced today that is has earned Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations—those with more than 150 employees—and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

Like all Top Workplace awards, results are based solely on employee feedback from an anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

"Our people are simply amazing. We treasure this recognition immensely because it is based on their feedback," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "Each member of our All Star family fully embraces our Core Values and remains absolutely dedicated to delivering 'Red Carpet' Service to our providers and clients at every interaction."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

