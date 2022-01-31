TE Connectivity maintains highest score in Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality Human Rights Campaign Foundation honors TE for sixth consecutive year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has earned the highest score for the sixth year in a row as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in the United States, an annual recognition of companies with policies, practices and benefits pertinent to this diverse population of employees.

"When people from all backgrounds feel welcome and supported in the workplace, we create an environment where they're better able to innovate and drive our business forward," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We are very pleased to be named as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and pledge to use this recognition as inspiration to continuously improve and adapt our inclusion and diversity initiatives."

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

non-discrimination policies across business entities

equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

supporting an inclusive culture

corporate social responsibility

TE's global dedication to equality was reaffirmed recently when it also earned the highest score on the 2022 HRC Equidad MX report, recognizing TE's commitment to expanding LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts in Mexico.

To learn more about TE's corporate responsibility strategy, visit te.com/responsibility.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

