After record-setting year, Spartan Medical finishes hiring spree by bulking up management team

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, January 31st, Spartan Medical Inc., the trusted resource for advanced medical technologies and biologics with over 14 years of flawless performance as a Federal Government Contractor, and a proven all-encompassing COVID-19 solutions provider, announced it has added six executives to its management team. The senior hires come on the heels of a record-setting year, in which the company increased its revenue by 183% from 2020 and hired a total of 18 new employees. Due to these exceptional new hires, Spartan's 2021 fourth quarter exceeded all of its 2020 revenue, with November and December of 2021 accounting for a great majority of that growth, being the best two months since Spartan's inception.

The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, whose workforce is ~44% Veterans, was founded in 2008 to supply and support differentiated medical devices to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and hospitals across the country.

"I started Spartan Medical to improve patient care and outcomes, because we and our loved ones will all be patients one day," said Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical. "We are a Veteran-Owned and operated business that hires Veterans, supports Veteran causes, and we treat every Veteran and Wounded Warrior the same way we treated our brothers and sisters on active-duty."

When the pandemic hit, the company used its Federal Government Contracting and medical supply experience, military mindset, and logistical expertise, to provide complete COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs. After helping to cut the COVID-19 positivity rate on campus at CSU from 20% to less than 1%, Spartan Medical's first customer, Colorado State University – Pueblo, won the "Best Campus Pandemic Response" award from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, which represents nearly 400 member schools.

Now, Spartan Medical provides COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs to schools, colleges, businesses, and government agencies across the country. The company has also managed dozens of COVID-19 pop-up testing sites for Maryland Department of Health's GoVAX program.

"A military mindset permeates throughout our company, which I believe is our most competitive advantage," said Mr. Proffitt. "Many members of our team have answered the call to serve our nation earlier in their careers, and when the pandemic hit, we realized we had the experience and an obligation to answer the call to serve again by using our collective knowledge, skills, and experience to help our country fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

To keep up with demand for its COVID-19 prevention programs as well as its booming medical device supply and support business, Spartan Medical quickly augmented its workforce to scale appropriately. The six senior hires include:

Jeff Vail is Director of Contracting for Spartan Medical and has worked on standing up Spartan's Maryland COVID Vaccination Program. He has diverse career experience ranging from founding and selling two venture-backed, energy-industry startups, and serving as the managing partner of a 17-attorney boutique litigation firm, to executing over 200 special operations missions in Iraq and Afghanistan as a US Air Force Captain and Intelligence Officer. Jeff is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy ('99), and the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law. He has argued cases before the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, led complex racketeering investigations, and presented papers at prestigious conferences, including the Yale Journal of International Law, and the Mediterranean Studies Association. He has an extensive international background including studying as an exchange cadet with the German Air Force Academy, studying Economics at Charles University in Prague, and working as an intelligence officer, and attorney in over a dozen countries.

Amara Pabon is the Chief of Clinical Operations for Spartan Medical Inc., where she currently provides clinical oversight and spearheads the training program for Spartan, as they work alongside the Maryland Department of Health's MD GoVAX initiative. From 2008-2021 she served as a case manager and study coordinator for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID). Ultimately, she was called into the informatic arena where she served as the Clinical Trials Management Research Specialist, and Nurse Liaison, for the Clinical Research Informatic System of the NIAID. Amara graduated nursing school from Columbia Union college, now known as Washington Adventist University, in 2005, and returned shortly after to complete her master's in nursing and business leadership in 2010.

Dr. Joseph Haymore is Director of Clinical Innovation at Spartan Medical. He has been a nurse for 35 years. He received his BSN and MS from Georgetown University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of Maryland School of Nursing. During this time, he has worked clinically in Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Neurocritical Care. In addition to providing direct patient care, Dr. Haymore is a widely published author of peer reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and clinical practice guidelines. He has lectured extensively throughout the United States for over 25 years. Joseph has conducted research in Targeted Temperature Management, the use of MRI in ischemic stroke diagnosis and management, and delirium in the critical care setting. His service to the profession includes serving on the Board of Directors for the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses, Liaison to the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and Liaison to the American Nurses Association.

Erik Gottschalk is an Executive Project Manager at Spartan Medical and is currently detailed to their Maryland Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination and Mobile Testing Programs, where he is overseeing Operations and Logistics. Erik has a Biology degree from The University of Maryland, is a former college athlete and is a decorated US Navy Veteran, serving as a combat medic with the US Marine Corps. An accomplished sales and business development executive, Erik has 20+ years of comprehensive achievements, top sales awards and Presidents Club distinctions for both start-up and industry-leading medical device companies. He has also built and sold a successful, healthy vending business.

Erik Kornmeyer is the Senior Project Manager for Spartan's Maryland COVID Mobile Vaccination Program. Erik brings a wealth of operational and management experience to Spartan Medical, as he recently retired from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department after a 20-year career that culminated with him serving as Captain of the 911 Fire Communications Center. In addition to his thirteen years of experience in the 911 Center, Erik had a diverse and extensive career with the Department. He served as Community Outreach and Recruitment Officer for the Department from 2017-2020, where his work earned him the Anne Arundel County 100 Club Al Brandt Unsung Hero Award in 2020. As Assistant Public Information Officer, Erik wasn't shy about being in front of the camera or on the radio, and managed the Department's social media platforms. He has been a Maryland Certified Emergency Services Instructor since 2009, having served as a Recruit Training Officer for four different recruit classes. He also assisted in the management and oversight of the Department's 200 vehicle fleet, as an On Call Ground Support specialist. Erik has a bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from the University of Richmond, where he found his passion for Emergency Services and became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 1991. Throughout his nine years as a volunteer, and 20-year career, Erik has completed a half dozen classes at the National Fire Academy.

Nick Goebel has been named Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs for Spartan Medical. He will oversee and manage the company's communications activities, media relations and political outreach. Nick has also been appointed the Executive Director of the Proffitt Brothers Foundation, Spartan Medical's charitable foundation. As a communications professional who has worked with clients in a variety of fields, including political, liquor, and luxury markets, Nick will build and promote the veteran-owned business' reputation and relationships with key stakeholders. He has a master's degree in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University, a master's degree in American Government and Politics from Wayne State University, and a bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurship from Central Michigan University.

"As Spartan Medical's exponential growth continues, we need a diverse and experienced management team that will ensure we continue to deliver unparalleled results for our customers," added Mr. Proffitt. "I believe we have assembled a top-tier, well-rounded team with diverse backgrounds and experiences that will further enhance our customer experience and help take our company to new heights."

About Spartan Medical: Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by a former Air Force Intelligence Officer to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners, focused on the needs of the VA and DoD surgeon. Spartan Medical is considered a top priority vendor in the VA as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and has been awarded 600+ Federal Government contracts including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities with 13+ years of flawless performance. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has assembled a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solution providing best-in-class products and services for K-12 schools, universities and local, state and federal governments.

