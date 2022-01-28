Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Founding Residents with a Red Carpet Celebration

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrated the grand opening of Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon, Georgia this month. The first residents of the 98-unit luxury senior living community were welcomed to their new home with a red carpet roll-out and the Watercrest team cheering on their arrivals.

The Watercrest team at the newly-constructed Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community welcomed their first residents to their new home with a red-carpet celebration. (PRNewswire)

"The community of Macon has demonstrated outstanding support and heartfelt appreciation towards the opening of our newly-constructed Watercrest senior living community," says Whitney Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We have greatly anticipated this day and are thankful for our dedicated partner's contributions to the development of this spectacular community."

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge.

The innovative design of Watercrest Macon offers seniors a host of amenities purposefully designed to improve residents' connectivity and interaction with nature. The design elements include a signature water wall encouraging relaxation and calmness, as well as a community dining room with live moss walls and expansive atrium allowing abundant natural light to fill the space. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-283-1531.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Macon is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care is preparing to open in Myrtle Beach, SC.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

