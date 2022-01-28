InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Connection Application (MBQ-100)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to access one-on-one coaching and training sessions in virtual gyms and fitness centers," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the I C U. My design enables you to attend a specialty training session without the hassle of traveling to a fitness center or gym."

The invention provides a unique way to virtually connect athletes and fitness enthusiasts with coaches and trainers. In doing so, it ensures that training services are easily accessible when desired. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need to go to the gym to attend a training session. The invention features an effective and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and trainers.

