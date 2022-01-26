Chemetry places order for last major equipment for eShuttle® Demonstration Facility

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemetry orders the last major process equipment for the eShuttle® EDC demonstration facility.

Our eShuttle® technology will enable PVC producers to reduce their carbon footprint, improve safety and lower costs.

Chemetry Corporation is constructing a 1000 T/year semi-commercial scale plant to demonstrate the first product from Chemetry's eShuttle® technology. https://chemetrycorp.com/edc-demo-plant/ This facility will produce Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) from ethylene, salt, and water, using 50% of the power of the existing process at Braskem's Maceio facility without producing chlorine gas. The plant is being built in Ontario, Canada by Zeton and will subsequently be shipped to Maceio where it will be reassembled and commence operations mid-year 2023. Braskem will host the plant and provide the operating staff and management. Chemetry will own the plant and provide technical guidance and assistance. Braskem is supporting the development of the eShuttle® process as part of its investment in Innovation and Sustainability.

The electrochemical cells represent the last major piece of equipment to be purchased for the plant. They are a result of nearly 10 years of research and development in the eShuttle® process and are the key to our novel technology. Permascand, located in Ljungaverk, Sweden is the manufacturer of the cells. Viktoria Lindstrand, Chief Commercial Officer of Permascand commented "these cells represent leading edge process and manufacturing technology by Chemetry and Permascand in partnership and represent the type of electrification that will enable significant portions of industry to electrify efficiently. Without these developments, Net Zero is an impossible goal for industry."

EDC is the key raw material for PVC resins, one of the most sustainable thermoplastic resins, with one of the smallest carbon footprints. By reducing the power consumption, the CO 2 used in PVC manufacture is further reduced. Bob Snyder, Chemetry's CEO, stated, "PVC resin is primarily used in durable applications where its strength and environmental resistance is a benefit to society. Our EDC technology will enable producers to reduce their carbon footprint, improve the safety of their process and lower costs vs. the current state-of-the-art processes. We are excited about the opportunity to de-risk this technology with our partners, so that the global producers of EDC can meet their customers' demands for a more sustainable resin."

Mitsubishi Corporation, an investor in Chemetry, will work with Chemetry to introduce this technology to their global salt customers and trading partners. "With the changes we see in the world to new energy and low carbon emissions, all industries will require more sources of caustic soda, and materials for building and construction such as PVC. The eShuttle® EDC technology will be the solution to the Chlor-Alkali & Vinyl industry, as the technology will further improve the efficiency and consumption of energy, economics, and most importantly, reducing the carbon footprint throughout the process, adding further value and demand for PVC" according to the representative from Mitsubishi Corporation.

About Chemetry

Chemetry is a technology development company focused on fundamentally changing the way chemicals are made. Through their eShuttle® platform, Chemetry's technology is able to reduce the electrical energy requirements and environmental impact in the production of commodity chemicals. Chemetry holds over 75 patents in the chemical space and has successfully piloted the eShuttle® platform in Moss Landing, California. For more information, visit chemetrycorp.com.

About Permascand Top Holding AB

Permascand is an independent technology-driven manufacturer of electrochemical solutions based on proprietary catalytic coatings for clean tech applications. With a customer-centric focus, the company has supplied electrodes, electrochemical cells and aftermarket services to a variety of sectors for the past 50 years. Permascand is headquartered in Ljungaverk, Sweden, with operations including R&D, Technology Development and Production, with offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and Vancouver, Canada. For more information visit: www.permascand.com .

