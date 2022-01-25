Jeri Doris Joins The Aspen Group as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group (TAG), today announced Jeri Doris will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Jeri Doris named Chief Human Resources Officer at TAG - The Aspen Group amidst extraordinary growth of the company.

This strategic new hire comes on the heels of the company's rebrand, reflecting its extraordinary growth and expansion into new consumer healthcare categories, including dental implants, medical aesthetics and urgent care. As TAG continues to build its network of 1,100+ local offices and grow its 18,000+ team members across the country, the employee experience remains central to the organization's mission to bring better care to more people.

"I am thrilled to join The Aspen Group at such a pivotal moment in time for healthcare," said Jeri Doris, Chief Human Resources Officer for TAG. "TAG is revolutionizing the consumer healthcare model by empowering local offices, doctors and teams to meet people where they are in their communities. The organization's focus on career development, training, collaboration, and mentorship closely aligns with my commitment to developing a workplace environment where our teams thrive and deliver on our vision."

POWERING GROWTH BY FOCUSING ON PEOPLE

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Jeri will play a critical role in building, shaping and implementing people-centric structures and processes to better serve TAG team members, and support team growth strategies that are rooted in company values. She will also work with HR leaders across TAG's four businesses – Aspen Dental, WellNow, ClearChoice and Chapter – to develop a consistent HR vision across the organization.

"Fundamental to our values is this idea of expanding access to care – and that starts with listening to our team members, learning what's happening on the ground, and understanding how we can grow our teams to meet those needs," said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of TAG. "With a deep passion for helping organizations grow and scale, Jeri has a proven track record of leveraging talent, creating systems that empower people to lead from every seat, and fostering a culture that drives innovation."

DRAWING ON EXPERIENCE

Jeri joins TAG from Delivery Hero, the world's largest local delivery platform that serves millions of customers daily in more than 50 markets across 18 brands. She served as Chief People Officer for the organization, where she helped to multiply their workforce sixfold while leading global corporate communications, corporate social responsibility, and people strategies, and playing a critical role in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Prior to her time at Delivery Hero, Jeri served in HR leadership roles at other national and global brands including Groupon, Rakuten USA and MuleSoft.

LOOKING AHEAD TO CONTINUED EXPANSION

Over the last year, TAG served more than 8 million patients nationwide, added to its new lines of business in dental implants, medical aesthetics, and urgent care, and grew its nationwide team to more than 18,000 employees.

In 2022, TAG will continue to advance its mission to bring accessible, consumer-focused healthcare to underserved communities by adding jobs across all brands, opening new offices, providing high-level training to employees, introducing new technologies, and building on its charitable giving efforts, including its Overseas Outreach Program and the annual Day of Service – providing free dental care to veterans.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow® and ChapterSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com.

