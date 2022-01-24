PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE CHALLENGER SERIES MATCHUPS SET FOR FEBRUARY 18 AND 25

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the matchups for the inaugural PFL Challenger Series. The PFL Challenger Series will be held at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL beginning Friday, February 18 airing exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, the live TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).

The PFL Challenger Series is a platform in which MMA fighters can earn a PFL contract and an opportunity to compete in the PFL Regular Season. The PFL continues to innovate the sport of MMA by expanding opportunities for exceptional fighters from around the globe. More than 500 fighters have submitted applications to compete in The PFL Challenger Series, only 8 fighters will win a Regular Season or developmental contract.

On February 18 the light heavyweight card will be headlined by LFA double-champion Josh Silveira will face off with South Sudanese brawler Mohamed Juma in what is expected to be an action-packed affair. Germany's Alexander Poppeck will matchup with American Taylor Johnson in a battle of finishers.

One week later, February 25, Jordan's Jarrah Al Silawi will bring his talents to North America for the first time when he meets American striker Michael Lilly. Dilano Taylor and Mark Martin, both American wrestlers will duel in a match of top 170-pound prospects.

"It has been a great experience for myself and our team as we went in search of the best fighters from all over the world," said Ray Sefo, PFL President of Fighter Operations. "We are proud of the roster of elite fighters that will be on display starting Feb. 18 when our light heavyweights step into the cage. I am very excited to see these amazing athletes square off for this life-changing opportunity. And then we're going to do it all over again, one week later, with the welterweights."

Light Heavyweight Matchups - Feb. 18

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Joao Paulo Fagundes vs. Bruce Souto

Simeon Powell vs. Karl Williams

Welterweight Matchups - Feb. 25

Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs. Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs. Socrates Pierre

Lucas Barbosa vs. Troy Green

Viewers watching the PFL Challenger Series can also interact with the live competition through fuboTV's popular predictive, free-to-play games. During the bouts, fans can answer predictive questions about the action all on one screen using their remote control. Fubo Sportsbook, now live in Iowa and Arizona, is also the exclusive gambling sponsor of the PFL Challenger Series.

Fubo Sports Network is fuboTV's linear TV network dedicated to featuring sports stories on and off the field. Fans can stream live sports, original programming and partner content on Fubo Sports Network as part of fuboTV's subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

