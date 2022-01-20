Theta Dermatology of Altamont, New York Joins Schweiger Dermatology Group

ALTAMONT, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, the leading dermatology practice in the Northeast, has announced the acquisition of Theta Dermatology in Altamont, New York. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Theta Pattison, Theta Dermatology has served patients in New York's Capital District since 1995.

"Schweiger Dermatology aligns with our practice by focusing on excellent patient care first," says Dr. Pattison. "By partnering with Schweiger Dermatology, I will be able to spend less time running a practice and more time taking care of my patients. I look forward to working for many more years with Schweiger Dermatology." Dr. Pattison, a longtime resident of the Albany area, attended Albert Einstein School of Medicine and performed her dermatology residency at New York University.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Pattison and her medical team to Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Kevin Schirf, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Schweiger Dermatology Group. "With Dr. Pattison's stellar reputation for exceptional patient care, it made sense to partner with her in expanding our footprint in New York's capital region. As always, we are committed to serving patients in the Northeast with the highest quality dermatology care."

Schweiger Dermatology Group, founded in 2010 by Eric Schweiger, MD, offers excellent health care from the country's leading dermatology providers throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. They are known for same day and extended hour appointment availability as well as modern offices in convenient locations.

Along with Dr. Pattison, Erin Winter, MD, Mary Spratt, RPA-C, Karyn Pauze, RPA-C, Samantha Lagace, RPA-C, Kelley E. Powers, MPA PA-C, and Allison Potolski, RPA-C join Schweiger Dermatology Group.

The new office is located at:

Schweiger Dermatology Group, Altamont

2508 Western Avenue

Altamont, NY 12009

(518) 690-0177

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and over 250 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 1,000,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and to Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each over five times. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

