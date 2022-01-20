NordPass password manager introduces MSP solution

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NordPass Business has released NordPass for MSP , a password management solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver a powerful and easy-to-use tool to their customers.

Why MSPs?

Today, an increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are interested in ensuring their company's cybersecurity and routinely look for MSPs that can offer the best security services on the market.

Cybercrime is today's fastest-growing form of criminal activity , with data breaches and their enormous costs making news headlines almost daily. Leveraging innovative technologies is critical for any organization that wants to succeed in today's highly digitized economy.

With almost 80% of data breaches being linked to poor password security habits, password managers are a crucial part of any organization's security toolbox. This area is where MSPs can step in and further expand their clientele and satisfy the needs of current customers by providing a solution designed to tackle poor password hygiene within a business setting.

NordPass for MSP solution

NordPass for MSP is a state-of-the-art solution that grants MSPs a full management option that allows them to manage and closely monitor multiple clients simultaneously from a single centralized admin panel. On the other end, MSP clients receive a powerful password management tool – NordPass Business – which significantly improves their overall security posture and in turn lowers the risk of data breaches.

Additionally, MSPs will receive essential marketing collateral, which includes comprehensive training material, in-depth user guides, and case studies that are crafted to help reach new customers. Furthermore, NordPass Business offers top-quality customer support services 24/7 and a dedicated team to ensure smooth and effective onboarding processes.

"We believe that NordPass for MSP is a great solution for our MSP partners to attract new customers, retain existing ones, supercharge business growth, and generate new revenue streams," says Gerald Kasulis, head of business and channel operations at NordPass .

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

