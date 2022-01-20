NEXT WEEK: Washington Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to School Choice Week Celebrations

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give families choices when it comes to education. That's the message Washington families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Washington schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 279 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Washington, the Columbia Center in Seattle will light up in yellow from 12:30 pm until midnight on Jan. 22.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Washington, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Jay Inslee has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Washington School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Deer Park, Tieton, Newport, Yacolt, and Enumclaw, and the county of Stevens.

"Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington families have been seeking out more educational opportunities for K-12 students," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope families, educators, and community leaders use School Choice Week to forge partnerships and foster conversations about what it looks like to truly put kids first in education."

To download a guide to Washington school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/washington.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Washington events at schoolchoiceweek.com/washington.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

