NEXT WEEK: Oregon Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to National School Choice Week Celebrations

Oregon Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to National School Choice Week Celebrations As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, if someone is making choices for your child's education, shouldn't it be you? That's the message Oregon families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

Oregon schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 208 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in Oregon will be a "Make a Splash for Schools!' family fun day on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Milwaukie.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Oregon, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Dundee, Medford, and Madras.

"For families in Oregon and across the U.S., the process of choosing a school is too often a stressful one," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "With clear resources and support, navigating your child's education can be a hope-filled, positive experience, and School Choice Week is a time to encourage that."

To download a guide to Oregon school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/oregon.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Oregon events at schoolchoiceweek.com/oregon.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

