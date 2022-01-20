NEXT WEEK: National School Choice Week Celebrations in Mississippi Bring Hope, Help to Families Governor Tate Reeves Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 23-29 as Mississippi School Choice Week

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them choices. That's the message Mississippi families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

Mississippi schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 294 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the most exciting events in Mississippi will be a celebratory roadshow highlighting schools across the state.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Mississippi, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment in some districts, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Mississippi offers several state-run scholarship programs for students with special needs.

To raise awareness about these options, Gov. Tate Reeves has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Mississippi School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Vicksburg and Purvis and the county of Benton.

"Mississippi families should be proud of their state's school options in all types of schools, including scholarship opportunities for children with special needs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this Week features positive celebrations and fruitful conversations that change the lives of Mississippi kids for the better."

To download a guide to Mississippi school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Mississippi events at schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

