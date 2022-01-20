Mesmerize Expands its Digital Network with Prism Health North Texas

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce the expansion of its digital network to include Prism Health North Texas (PHNTX). PHNTX is the largest local nonprofit HIV/AIDS service organization in North Texas and is a nationally recognized leader in delivering high-quality HIV and sexual health services.

PHNTX specializes in full-spectrum, personalized HIV medical care, offering free HIV & STI testing, PrEP, transgender primary care, behavioral health services, and more. PHNTX's mission is to build equitable healthcare access for all Texans by removing the barriers that prevent any individual from accessing quality healthcare.

The partnership includes the installation of Mesmerize's digital TV screens in PHNTX health centers throughout Dallas, TX. Mesmerize's TV screens feature high-quality HIV education, coupled with general health and wellness information and relevant sponsored advertising. The addition of PHNTX to Mesmerize's network of doctors' offices, pharmacies, and clinics presents a valuable opportunity for brands to reach marginalized populations including people living with HIV, LGBTQIA+ and ethnic minorities.

"Prism Health North Texas shares Mesmerize's mission to advance individuals' health through HIV education, research, and prevention," said Craig Mait, Mesmerize President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Mesmerize is proud to work with PHNTX to connect people living with HIV to valuable care and resources and help minority communities attain their highest level of health."

"We're thrilled to have Mesmerize digital screens in our clinic lobbies," said Tri Truong, Director of Marketing at PHNTX. "Mesmerize provides content that focuses on PHNTX's areas of services – HIV/AIDS, STI, and Sexual Wellness – helping to meet the needs of our patient population. We're also able to add our own content to promote our many programs and services for the community."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies.

ABOUT PRISM HEALTH NORTH TEXAS

For the past 35 years, PHNTX has been connecting people living with HIV to care and services in North Texas. PHNTX stands for health equity and is committed to providing healthcare for all North Texans in a non-judgmental and affirming environment.

