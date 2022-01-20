LYSARC Partners with Veeva to Accelerate Innovation for Lymphoma Treatments

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that the Lymphoma Academic Research Organization (LYSARC) selected Veeva Development Cloud to improve operational efficiency across its lymphoma therapy research. LYSARC will use applications in Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, and Vault Safety suites to build a robust, connected technology foundation that enables faster execution, higher quality data, and better trial oversight.

"Partnering with Veeva will accelerate our digital transformation for greater scalability and speed in our pursuit to develop innovative lymphoma therapies or improve current therapies," said Franck Morschhauser, president of LYSARC. "Using Veeva Development Cloud gives us a single connected platform that can free our staff from time-consuming tasks and allow them to focus on what drives us every day: scientific excellence for the benefit of lymphoma patients."

The largest European academic organization devoted to lymphoma clinical research, LYSARC recruits more than 750 patients every year across Belgium, France, and Portugal. To expand its reach, the organization is collaborating with other academic groups in Europe or abroad, in partnership with pharma companies, and needed technology that can scale with its growth.

Veeva Development Cloud will bring together clinical, quality, and safety operations for end-to-end business processes and execution. With a digital and unified systems landscape, LYSARC can improve the patient trial experience, ensure alignment with SOPs across stakeholders, and reduce the costs and lead times of clinical trials.

"LYSARC is fully invested in empowering its teams with advanced technologies to evolve how they work together in a complex environment," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Vault R&D and Quality at Veeva Systems. "We're proud to work with an organization dedicated to innovation, and we look forward to supporting their development of new lymphoma research and therapies."

LYSARC, the operational structure of the cooperative group LYSA, is standardizing clinical processes with Vault CDMS, Vault CTMS, Vault eTMF, Vault Study Start-up, and Vault Payments, streamlining quality processes with Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs, and Vault Training, and mitigating risk with Vault Safety. The organization will also encourage its network of partners to adopt Veeva SiteVault Free to enable seamless information sharing with site investigators and sponsors.

About LYSA: a network of clinical research professionals

LYSA is a cooperative, academic group, and a non-profit organization, an international leader in clinical research and translational on lymphomas. It groups together more than 500 medical members, researchers, and experts distributed over 90 clinical centers in three countries (France, Belgium, and Portugal). LYSA's aim is to assemble professionals, who specialize in the field of lymphomas, to promote basic and clinical research, improve prevention, the care and treatment of patients, and promulgate knowledge about this cancer. It collaborates with numerous scientific teams around the world in the understanding and treatment of lymphomas.

LYSARC: the academic research organization linked to LYSA

LYSARC is LYSA's operational body, allowing the conduct of clinical research on lymphomas at the international level. LYSARC has available to it all those integrated functions and platforms devoted to the pathology, biology, and imaging tests to run multiple clinical studies of phases 1 to 4 on lymphomas every year and registers in its role as promotor. This non-profit organization is scientifically independent and pools more than 130 highly qualified staff (doctors, pharmacists, biologists, engineers, and MBAs). To learn more, visit lymphoma-research-experts.org.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

