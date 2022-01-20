Halo Investing Launches Structured Notes Tied to Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index℠

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), an award-winning platform for protective investments, today announced a new structured notes offering tied to Morningstar ® Wide Moat Focus index ℠ , a widely-used index focused on U.S. companies that Morningstar recognizes to have sustainable competitive advantages or "economic moats." The new structured notes enable financial advisors to have equity exposure to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index with the added benefit of downside protection.

"Adding structured notes linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index gives investors a powerful new option to anchor their long-term investment strategies," said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder & President of Halo. "Halo has lower investment minimums, transparent pricing, and documents the full client reporting process, making it easier for financial advisors to add structured notes to their portfolios. By expanding our structured notes lineup and adding elements of Morningstar's respected research to Halo, we are helping financial advisors meet their clients' savings and retirement goals."

"As financial advisors look beyond the conventional mix of stocks and bonds to protect and preserve their clients' retirement assets, we are seeing increased interest in structured notes based on differentiated market indexes," said Peter Dietrich, global head of business development for Morningstar Indexes. "Our Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index is a well-known and widely-used benchmark for financial advisors around the world, and having structured notes tied to it adds flexible levels of protection to client portfolios."

Halo continues to invest and develop its advanced technology platform to provide access to a range of protective investment solutions. Today, there are more than 30 leading global banks as active structured notes issuers, driving a five-fold increase in structured note deal volumes on Halo.

Halo has also added elements of Morningstar equity research to its full suite of investment tools, resources, and analytics for financial advisors. Timely investment ideas on the platform will be paired with context from Morningstar's best-in-class, independent equity research.

