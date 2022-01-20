Gov. Grisham Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "New Mexico School Choice Week" as Families, Teachers Prep for Celebrations

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2022 has been formally recognized as New Mexico School Choice Week, thanks to a recent proclamation from Gov. Michelle Grisham. This is the first time since 2018 that the Week has been officially declared in the state.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

In the face of continued learning disruptions, Gov. Grisham joins more than 20 other governors and several hundred local leaders around the country who have issued proclamations for National School Choice Week, which celebrates opportunity in K-12 education.

More than 150 events have been planned around New Mexico for the week, including festivals, school open houses, rallies, and more. These events aim to celebrate the school choices available to families and spark conversations about how parents can find the best educational fit for their children.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 independently planned events will raise awareness about opportunity in education. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"We are very grateful that Gov. Grisham has issued this proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage parents to use this week to celebrate their school choices, as well as to start evaluating options for the next academic year. New Mexico parents, and parents everywhere, deserve access to effective education options for their kids."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

