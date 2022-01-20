Dr. Lee Ann Savio Beers Joins ZERO TO THREE Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO TO THREE, the leading nonprofit dedicated to ensuring babies and toddlers have a strong start in life, is pleased to announce the election of Lee Ann Savio Beers, M.D., FAAP, to the ZERO TO THREE Board of Directors. Dr. Beers brings a wealth of experience in pediatrics, infant mental health, and early childhood development to the organization.

"It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Dr. Beers to our Board of Directors," stated Dr. Brenda Jones Harden, Board President of ZERO TO THREE. "As one of our country's foremost experts on pediatrics and childhood mental health, Dr. Beers is a true leader who will lend invaluable insights to our work. Her dedication to integrating behavioral health into pediatrics and her experience galvanizing community-based organizations, researchers, and advocates to support the needs of our youngest community members amid the pandemic is inspiring."

Dr. Beers is the immediate past-President of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She currently serves as the Medical Director, Community Health and Advocacy at Children's National Hospital and is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She also oversees the Child Health Advocacy Institute's Community Mental Health CORE, which serves as a catalyst to elevate the standard of mental health care for every young person in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining Children's National, she was the only pediatrician assigned to the Naval Hospital in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and later worked as a staff pediatrician at the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Medical Center.

