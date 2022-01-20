Colorado-based Wealth Management Firm Crestone Capital Announces Seven New Shareholders Recently honored as one of Outside magazine's Top 50 Best Places to Work, the 100% employee-owned firm adds to its ownership structure

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital, LLC, an independent multi-family office that delivers wealth management services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced seven new shareholders have joined the firm's ownership group.

Crestone Capital Logo

Bliss Bernal, Executive Director, Chief Compliance Officer; Miles Cooke, CFA®, Executive Director, Investment Research; Nicole Goethals, CPA, Executive Director, Business Operations; Abby Krolick, Executive Director, Business Operations; Lise Major, Executive Director, Chief of Staff; Michael McGowan, CFA®, Managing Director, Investment Research; and Ronda Vitrano, Managing Director, Head of People and Culture joined seven other shareholders as the firm continues to formally engage and promote its next generation of leaders.

"Crestone's 14 shareholders continue to strengthen our culture and deepen our relationships with our clients by bringing our core values of cultivated relationships, transparent alignment, a drive to think, solve, act and the mindset to own it. They continue to distinguish themselves – and our industry – through their ability to advocate for a new way of doing business that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion while staying ahead of the economic fluctuations that impact our clients and their families," said Eric Kramer, Managing Partner, CEO and CIO. "I am proud to call them my partners and when I witness the quality of their work and the dedication to living our core values, I know the firm will be in excellent hands for many years to come."

About Crestone Capital LLC

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned, with 55 employees with offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. Outside's "Best Places to Work" program celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance and Crestone Capital has been ranked as one of its Top 50 Best Places to Work for several years. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

Patience Peterson

Crestone Capital

303-442-4447

ppeterson@crestonecapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crestone Capital