ATR offers eCommodity program designed to pay Wireless Providers for decommissioned 2G, 3G and other Telecom gear as 5G roll out ramps up

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) announces a new program that will help telecommunications customers transform e-Waste into valuable e-Commodities.

"The strategy is to not just work harder, but to also work smarter." said Ken Ehresman, COO for ATR, a nationwide IT Asset Management company. "The e-Commodity program will empower customers to play an active role in maximizing returns on retired IT assets, manufacturing scrap, and e-Waste that until recently reduced profitability."

E-commodities are the raw materials harvested from outdated electronics, computers, wire, and all types of technology assets that have reached the end of their life cycles. Recycling companies use a wide range of recovery technologies to shred, sort and prepare these materials for reuse.

"An E-commodity, such as computer RAM or processor chips (CPU) can be worth $100 or more per pound. ATR has established a marketplace where customers can use simple sorting methodologies to transform their traditional E-waste into sellable e-Commodities. Once graded, they'll be listed on the eCommodity exchange/marketplace and sold to pre-qualified buyers that meet specific material buying qualifications." continued Ehresman

Telecommunications customers can increase their materials recoverable value by simply pre-sorting items into specific categories, or maximize values by removing contaminants like bags, boxes, and segregating materials that have higher values from less valuable materials. Regardless of what role you can play in the material recovery process, ATR will design and implement a program that fits your individual recycling and asset recovery needs.

Interested eCommodity customers can get more information at www.eCommodities.com or view a recent case study on eCommodities here.

About ATR

ATR is a full-service ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and R2:2013 Certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company that is privately held, and, family owned, and operated since 1992. ATR's debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with bankruptcies and private equity partnerships and financing models. ATR provides secure reverse logistics & guaranteed destruction programs, free online reporting, transparent profit-sharing programs with quarterly P&L statements, and a wide range of recycling and asset management programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs.

Visit ATR online at www.ATRecycle.com for more information or chat with us live during regular business hours.

