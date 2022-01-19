UMF Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with APIC

SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF Corporation announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) for 2022. APIC is the leading association for infection prevention and control professionals, with more than 15,000 infection preventionist members.

"UMF's strategic partnership with APIC is a testament to our commitment to reducing preventable healthcare associated infections (pHAIs) in healthcare and adopting these products and processes to ensure safe environments in hospitality, education, and beyond," said UMF Corporation CEO George Clarke. "We are looking forward to helping strengthen APIC's efforts to create a safer world through the prevention of infection."

The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities and beyond. APIC Strategic Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit APIC's membership, which is comprised of nurses, physicians, epidemiologists, microbiologists, public health professionals and other individuals dedicated to preventing the spread of infection.

APIC Strategic Partners fully supports the Competency Advancement Assistance (CAA) Program—APIC's financial assistance program that help IPs further their education by managing the cost associated with obtaining the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC®) credential. The CAA program covers exam fees and study resources for up to 50 IPs annually.

"We are excited to welcome UMF Corporation as an APIC Strategic Partner as we prepare to celebrate APIC's 50th anniversary," said APIC CEO Devin Jopp, EdD, MS. "As we work toward advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control, our hope is that together, we can create a safer world through the prevention of infection."

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. http://www.perfectclean.com, LinkedIn.

