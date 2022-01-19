Sam and Kacie Malouf Named MountainWest Capital Network 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) announced that Sam and Kacie Malouf have been named Entrepreneurs of the Year for 2022. For the past 34 years, MWCN has recognized Utah entrepreneurs who build industry-leading companies, inspire others to pursue their own entrepreneurial visions, and give back to the community.

(PRNewsfoto/MountainWest Capital Network)

Sam and Kacie Malouf are the co-founders of Malouf Companies, a vertically integrated business with operations in consumer products, technology, retail, logistics and venture. Headquartered in Cache Valley, Malouf Companies is a significant driver of economic growth in northern Utah, employing over 1,600 people across a network of 55 brands and businesses. Companies in the Malouf family of brands include Malouf™ Home, Dr. Oz Good Life™, Downeast™, Impact Suite™ and Tamarak Capital™.

In 2016, the Maloufs founded the Malouf Foundation™ to fight against child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse and most recently announced a partnership with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation to further that goal. Revenue generated by the Malouf network of brands and businesses helps to fuel the efforts of this foundation. In addition, Malouf Companies is Utah's largest Certified B Corporation®, dedicating its business success to benefit social and environmental performance.

"The Maloufs are an ideal choice for our Entrepreneur of the Year award, as they embody everything we look for in candidates," MWCN's Entrepreneur of the Year Chair Jake Kastan said. "Alongside the outstanding success and growth of their brands, they embrace giving back to the community and seeding entrepreneurship in others. Their commitment to the Malouf Foundation goes above and beyond what we typically see among corporate philanthropy."

In 2003, Sam and Kacie Malouf founded the small business that would grow into Malouf Companies, now operating in three corporate offices and seven distribution centers in six states. Kacie, a native Utahn, serves as the board chair of the Malouf Foundation. Sam is the CEO of Malouf Companies and president of the Malouf Foundation.

"The secret to our success isn't really a secret. It's our amazing people. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of all of our teams across the country and at our headquarters in Logan," said Sam Malouf. "Since the early days, we've purposefully invested in the wellbeing of our employees. When people like coming to work, and connect with company values and the work we do through the Foundation, Kacie and I know we're doing things right."

The MWCN Entrepreneur of the Year luncheon honoring Sam and Kacie Malouf will be held on February 15, 2022 in the Grand Ballroom of the Little America Hotel. Speakers this year include Elizabeth Smart on behalf of the Malouf Foundation and others.

Since its founding in 1983, MWCN has been committed to recognizing entrepreneurial success. Entrepreneur of the Year is a key feature of MWCN's outreach to foster business relationships and recognize outstanding members of Utah's business community.

The Maloufs join other entrepreneurial giants and pioneers who have also been named Entrepreneur of the Year since 1983. Honorees in the past decade include Hanko Kiessner, Dr. Steve Neeleman, Fred Lampropoulos, Ryan Smith, Jeremy Andrus, Aaron Skonnard, Peter and Nicole Mouskondis, Tom Dickson, Todd Pedersen and Josh James.

To register to attend the luncheon, visit: https://www.mwcn.org/event-registration/

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org or connect on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Malouf Companies

Malouf Companies™ spans 18 years, six states and multiple industries. Headquartered in Cache Valley, Malouf™ brings high-quality jobs and economic stimulus to northern Utah, employing over 1,600 people and operating in three corporate offices and seven distribution centers. Notable companies in the Malouf family include home furnishings innovators Malouf™ Home, Lucid™, Linenspa™ and Dr. Oz Good Life™; Utah retail company Downeast™, which includes home and apparel divisions; technology and app pioneer Impact Suite™; and venture-focused family office Tamarak Capital™. The Malouf network of over 55 brands and businesses generates revenue that fuels the Malouf Foundation's fight against child sexual exploitation. As Utah's largest Certified B Corporation®, the company focuses on using its business as a force for good by serving a triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits. Learn more at maloufcompanies.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network