Periscope Appoints Mike Caguin as Chief Creative Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based agency Periscope today announced that Mike Caguin will join its team as Chief Creative Officer, effective February 14, 2022. Caguin will oversee the creative output of the agency, advance its creative, design and production departments, and support new business and agency marketing. Periscope operates under parent company Quad.

Caguin has over two decades of experience in creative production, having worked at Colle McVoy, BSSP and Olson (now ICF Next). He joins Periscope from Colle McVoy, where he has worked for 15 years, most recently serving nearly a decade as Chief Creative Officer leading creative and production across integrated brand communications including advertising, digital, social, content, design, PR and experiential. He has worked on distinguished brands including BMW MINI, Cannondale, Cub Cadet, Duluth Trading Co., Feeding America, Indian Motorcycle, Infiniti, Invisalign, Land O'Lakes, Nestlé Purina, Nissan, Schwinn and USA Swimming. His work has garnered accolades and recognition from Cannes Lions, Creative Media Awards, D&AD, Communication Arts, Effies, Jay Chiat Awards, National ADDYs, The One Show, Silver Anvil Awards, SABRE Awards and The Webby Awards.

As board chair of The BrandLab, Caguin's passion lies not only with stellar creativity, but also with advancing DEI efforts and advocating for behavioral and mental health in the industry. Caguin supports The BrandLab's mission and model to change the face and voice of the marketing industry by providing exposure, access, and opportunity for high school and college students while promoting equity. He will bring this seasoned perspective and compassionate approach to his creative leadership, striving for diverse representation and promoting inclusivity throughout the creative process. Caguin will also help develop and support Periscope's DEI efforts to increase positive cultural impact internally, in communities and across client work.

Periscope President Cari Bucci-Hulings said, "Mike is an extremely well-respected creative with extensive integrated experience. His highly collaborative and compassionate leadership style will be a boundless asset for our clients and culture. We cannot wait to partner with him to bring fresh thinking for the brands we serve at Periscope and the robust offerings of Quad."

"I'm honored to be joining Periscope's impressive new leadership and to be a key player in the agency's evolution," said Caguin. "Real momentum has been created in a short time under Cari's leadership, and the talent is more than capable of delivering big ideas for brands. I'm also looking forward to sparking conversations with clients about the business and moral importance of inclusion in an increasingly multicultural, transcultural and global market so we can help them connect in new and meaningful ways with their audiences. Factor in the opportunity to work on big initiatives at Quad, and it's a role I simply couldn't pass up."

ABOUT PERISCOPE

Periscope is an award-winning agency and part of Quad dedicated to creating a better way for clients through data-driven, integrated marketing that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and drives growth. Periscope provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands. Learn more at www.periscope.com .

ABOUT QUAD

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com .

