Nitches Makes Sustainability a Top Priority for Its Business and Clothing Lines

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a designer and manufacturer of high-end clothing and accessories, today announced its ongoing commitment to sustainability in its business practices and clothing lines, culminating in a partnership with John Lewis, the Bad Ass Vegan. John Lewis is a renowned fitness expert, filmmaker and motivational speaker. He recently teamed up with Nitches to create an animal-friendly and environmentally minded capsule collection.

"I cannot wait to show off my exclusive and positive streetwear collection. It was designed to encourage young people to change our planet by combatting climate change, social injustice, animal cruelty and food disparities," said John Lewis. "It was important that I work with a company like Nitches that shares my values and is dedicated to eco-friendly manufacturing and ethical labor practices."

The capsule collection comes on the heels of the release of Lewis' latest feature-length documentary "They're Trying To Kill Us." Lewis teamed up with superstar singer Billie Eilish to create the online film, which addresses food inequality, injustice and government collusion through interviews with hip hop stars and other celebrities and activists.

"We are honored to have earned the trust of John Lewis, who's on a mission to make our world a better place," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "Sustainability and ethical production are a key part of our business and are literally woven into every decision we make. These principles are evident in John's one-of-a-kind capsule collection."

John Lewis, the Bad Ass Vegan's clothing line will be available for sale in the next few weeks. The exclusive collection includes just 250 high-end hoodies, joggers, shorts and hats.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches