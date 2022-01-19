Navitas Accelerates EV Adoption in Baird's 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its participation at Baird's Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 2:55pm EST.

GaN-based on-board chargers (OBCs) are estimated to charge 3x faster with up to 70% energy savings compared to legacy silicon solutions. GaN OBCs, DC-DC converters and traction inverters are estimated to extend EV range or reduce battery costs by 5%, and to accelerate adoption of EVs worldwide by 3 years. Navitas will highlight how efficiency and cost improvements offered by GaN allow electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to address the key challenges of reducing charging time, increasing energy savings, lowering price and extending range.

Discussing the benefits of GaN in EVs, Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder comments: "GaN isn't only a critical enabling technology, it's a crucial sustainability factor. Thanks to the efficiency and cost improvements enabled by Navitas GaN, the estimated 3-year acceleration of EV adoption could deliver a 20%/year reduction in road sector CO 2 emissions by 2050, the target of the Paris Accord."

Hosted by the company's Equity Research and Global Investment Banking teams, Baird's Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference unites company leaders with investors and select corporates.

To discover more about GaN's adoption in EV, click here to register and join the live presentation and 'fire-side chat'. For more information about the conference, please contact bairdconferences@rwbaird.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

