MasterClass Announces Award-Winning HBO Veteran Len Amato as Chief Content Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the appointment of 13-year HBO veteran Len Amato as chief content officer. In this role, Amato will head up the content organization and help lead content innovation, strategy and development of class launches. Amato reports to David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass.

MasterClass Announces Len Amato as Chief Content Officer (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass)

Prior to joining MasterClass, Amato served as president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax. Under Amato's tenure, HBO Films won the Outstanding Made for Television Movie Emmy in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 (Grey Gardens, Temple Grandin, Game Change, Behind the Candelabra, The Normal Heart and Bessie), for a total of 20 Best Movie Emmys since 1993. Before becoming president, Amato served as both HBO program executive and executive producer on 2008's multiple Emmy-winning film Recount, earning the Emmy for Outstanding Made for Television Movie. Most recently, Amato is an executive producer on HBO's upcoming limited series The White House Plumbers through his production company Crash&Salvage, where he will continue to produce independently.

"Len has been a pioneer in creating premium, original content and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team," Rogier said. "His passion for storytelling, proven leadership and ability to attract talent will help us expand and innovate, providing even more ways to transform our members' lives through our content."

"MasterClass is setting a new standard for premium content with its cinematic value and ability to intimately connect world-class instructors with its members," Amato said. "I'm excited to continue to democratize learning by bringing these stories to life in new ways and scale the impact of our content."

Prior to joining HBO, Amato served as president of Spring Creek Productions. His producer and executive producer credits include Analyze This and Analyze That, Possession, Deliver Us From Eva, Rumor Has It, Blood Diamond and The Astronaut Farmer. Amato was story editor for Robert De Niro's then newly formed Tribeca Productions. He started his film career in New York as a story analyst for various independent producers and studios. Prior to his career in the film industry, Amato was a musician and actor.

MasterClass provides unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes, with new classes launching each week across a range of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming and more. The company also recently introduced two new product offerings. Sessions by MasterClass is a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an engaged community of peers. For enterprise clients, MasterClass at Work provides a wide range of content that will inspire professional and personal growth, all designed as an engaging company benefit.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an engaged community of peers. For companies wanting to inspire, engage and advance their employees' careers, MasterClass at Work provides a wide range of content that will inspire professional and personal growth, all designed as an engaging company benefit and learning and development platform.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

MasterClass (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MasterClass