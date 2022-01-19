First Community Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Earnings and Increased Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- Net income of 15.465 million for the year of 2021, an increase of 53.1% over 2020.
- Net income of $3.919 million for the fourth quarter, up 14.1% year-over-year and down 17.5% from the linked quarter.
- Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $19.982 million for the year of 2021, an increase of 22.9% over 2020.
- Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $4.912 million for the fourth quarter, up 5.9% year-over year and down 19.7% from the linked quarter.
- Income related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, including interest and deferred fees, was $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.646 million in the third quarter of the year. Total income related to interest and deferred fees on PPP loans for 2021 was $3.340 million, which includes $2.955 million in accretion of net deferred fees.
- Diluted EPS of $0.52 per common share for the fourth quarter and $2.05 per common share for the year of 2021.
- Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $191.2 million during the year, a 17.4% growth rate.
- Total loan growth of $19.5 million or 2.3% during the year. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans and a related credit facility was $65.5 million during the year, an 8.2% growth rate.
- Total loans declined by $17.8 million during the fourth quarter. Loans, excluding PPP loans, declined $10.2 million during the fourth quarter.
- Key credit quality metrics continue to be strong with 2021 net loan recoveries of $478 thousand, non-performing assets of 0.09%, and past due loans of 0.03% at year end.
- Investment advisory revenue of $1.121 million for the fourth quarter and $3.995 million for the year of 2021. Assets under management were $650.9 million at December 31, 2021.
- Increased cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, the 80th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.
Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.919 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.52 compared to $3.436 million and $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.748 million and $0.63 in the third quarter of 2021, an increase in net income of 14.1% year-over-year and a decrease of 17.5% on a linked quarter basis. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (PTPPE) in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.912 million compared to fourth quarter of 2020 PTPPE of $4.640 million and third quarter 2021 PTPPE of $6.115 million, an increase of 5.9% year-over-year and a decrease of 19.7% on a linked quarter. Income related to PPP loan deferred fees decreased over the linked quarter by $1.392 million from $1.646 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of the year.
For the year ended December 31, 2021 net income was $15.465 million compared to $10.099 million in 2020, an increase of 53.1%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.05 for 2021 compared to $1.35 in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 PTPPE were $19.982 million compared to $16.258 million during the year of 2020, an increase of 22.9%.
Cash Dividend and Capital
The Board of Directors has approved an increased cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.13 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of February 1, 2022. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to increase our cash dividend which has continued uninterrupted for 80 consecutive quarters."
On April 12, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,548,638 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time. No share repurchases have been made under the plan as of December 31, 2021. Mr. Crapps noted, "This approved share repurchase plan provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."
Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At December 31, 2021, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.45%, 14.00%, and 15.18%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2020 of 8.84%, 12.83%, and 13.94%, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 14.00% compared to 12.83% at December 31, 2020. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 8.00% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 8.74% as of December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
The company's asset quality remains extremely strong. The non-performing assets ratio was 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.50% at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets were $1.4 million at year-end 2021, relatively flat on a linked quarter and a decrease of 79.9% from $7.0 million at the end of 2020. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.03% at year-end 2021, unchanged on a linked quarter and a decrease from 0.23% at year-end 2020. During the fourth quarter the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $219 thousand, with overall net loan recoveries for the year of 2021 of $478 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 6.27% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2021 compared to 6.51% on a linked quarter and 6.89% at the end of 2020.
Balance Sheet
For the year of 2021, total loans increased $19.5 million, a 2.3% growth rate. Total loans, excluding PPP loans and a related credit facility, increased $65.5 million during the year, an 8.2% growth rate. During the fourth quarter of 2021, total loans declined by $17.8 million due to elevated payoffs and paydowns. PPP loans outstanding decreased $7.642 million during the quarter resulting in only $1.467 million in PPP loans remaining at year end. Additionally, a $1.8 million PPP related credit facility paid off during the quarter. The remaining decrease is due to elevated early payoffs exceeding otherwise good production. Mr. Crapps noted, "As a community bank committed to the success of local businesses, we were pleased to be able to support our customers with access to the PPP funding. With the majority of these loans now forgiven, the impact to the bank going forward will be negligible."
For the year of 2021, total deposits increased $171.9 million, an annual growth rate of 14.5%. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $177.9 million, during 2021 to $1.237 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.059 billion at December 30, 2020, a 16.8 % annual growth rate. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, increased 32.5% during 2021, to $54.2 million at December 31, 2021 from $40.9 million at December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, total deposits increased to $1.361 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $1.334 billion at September 30, 2021, an annualized growth rate of 8.2%. Pure deposits increased $29.2 million, during the fourth quarter to $1.237 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.208 billion at September 30, 2021, a 9.6 % annualized growth rate. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $54.2 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $59.8 million at September 30, 2021. Costs of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.11% in the fourth quarter from 0.12% in the third quarter of 2021. Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.14% in the fourth quarter from 0.15% in the third quarter of the year. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be our low cost deposit base. During 2021, we have continued to grow pure deposits while at the same time working to keep our cost of deposits low."
Revenue
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the year of 2021 increased 13.1% to $45.3 million compared to $40.0 million for the year of 2020. On a linked quarter basis net interest income decreased to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter from $12.5 million in the third quarter. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.47% in the third quarter of the year. It should be noted that during the third quarter of 2021, the bank benefitted from $1.561 million in accretion of net deferred PPP loan fees related to a large reduction in PPP loans during the quarter compared to $241 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021 that positively impacted both net interest income and net interest margin. Additionally, the third quarter included $140 thousand in recovered interest income related to the resolution of a non-accrual loan.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $3.626 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.564 million in the third quarter of the year and $3.604 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-interest income, for the year was $13.904 million, an increase over 2020 non-interest income of $13.769 million. Total non-interest income, adjusted for non-recurring items was $3.499 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, $3.504 in the third quarter of 2021 and $13.540 million for the year of 2021.
Revenues in the mortgage line of business were $1.039 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.147 on a linked quarter and $1.600 million year-over-year. Total revenues for the mortgage line of business in 2021 were $4.319 million compared to $5.557 million for the year of 2020. Total mortgage loan production decreased 28.7% in 2021 compared to 2020. Crapps noted, "The year of 2020 was extremely strong for the mortgage industry and our mortgage line of business. Production in 2021 has been impacted by low housing inventory and a 36% reduction in refinance activity compared to 2020." Year-over-year, the impact of lower mortgage loan production was partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the gain-on-sale margin.
Revenue in the investment advisory line of business was $1.121 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 an increase of 7.8% on a linked quarter basis from $1.040 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.9% year-over-year from $743 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue in 2021 was $3.995 million compared to $2.720 million in 2020, an increase of 46.9% year-over-year. Notably, assets under management (AUM), ended 2021 at $650.9 million compared to $501.6 million at year-end 2020 and $369.7 million at year-end 2019. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business."
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was relatively flat on a linked quarter basis. Several expense categories decreased during the fourth quarter, including salaries and benefits expense which was down $206 thousand, primarily due to the incentive accrual catch up that occurred in the third quarter; other real estate expense that was down by $95 thousand due to lower than expected property taxes and there was a decrease in the FDIC assessment expense of $75 thousand. There was an increase in marketing and public relations expenses of $184 thousand in the fourth quarter related to the production of new ad campaigns and related creative materials and there was also an increase in other expense of $169 thousand to a more normalized level. During the third quarter, the bank received a reimbursement of $153 thousand in legal fees paid in prior periods related to the resolution of a particular loan relationship.
About First Community Corporation
First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total Assets
$ 1,584,508
$ 1,560,326
$ 1,514,973
$ 1,492,494
$ 1,395,382
Other Short-term Investments and CD's1
47,049
55,259
52,316
88,389
46,062
Investment Securities
566,624
515,260
470,669
407,547
361,919
Loans Held for Sale
7,120
6,213
11,416
23,481
45,020
Loans
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
1,467
9,109
47,229
61,836
42,242
Non-PPP Loans
862,235
872,411
831,089
807,230
801,915
Total Loans
863,702
881,520
878,318
869,066
844,157
Allowance for Loan Losses
11,179
11,025
10,638
10,563
10,389
Goodwill
14,637
14,637
14,637
14,637
14,637
Other Intangibles
919
959
1,011
1,063
1,120
Total Deposits
1,361,291
1,333,568
1,289,883
1,271,440
1,189,413
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
54,216
59,821
60,487
60,319
40,914
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
-
-
-
-
-
Junior Subordinated Debt
14,964
14,964
14,964
14,964
14,964
Shareholders' Equity
140,998
139,113
137,927
132,687
136,337
Book Value Per Common Share
$ 18.68
$ 18.44
$ 18.29
$ 17.63
$ 18.18
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
$ 16.62
$ 16.37
$ 16.22
$ 15.55
$ 16.08
Equity to Assets
8.90%
8.92%
9.10%
8.89%
9.77%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
8.00%
8.00%
8.16%
7.92%
8.74%
Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)
63.97%
66.57%
68.98%
70.20%
74.76%
Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
63.45%
66.10%
68.09%
68.35%
70.97%
Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans
1.29%
1.25%
1.21%
1.22%
1.23%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):
Leverage Ratio
8.45%
8.56%
8.48%
8.73%
8.84%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.00%
13.58%
13.52%
13.20%
12.83%
Total Capital Ratio
15.18%
14.74%
14.66%
14.34%
13.94%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.00%
13.58%
13.52%
13.20%
12.83%
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital
$ 132,918
$ 129,741
$ 125,732
$ 122,854
$ 120,385
Total Regulatory Capital
$ 144,097
$ 140,766
$ 136,370
$ 133,417
$ 130,774
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$ 132,918
$ 129,741
$ 125,732
$ 122,854
$ 120,385
1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits
Average Balances:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average Total Assets
$ 1,593,657
$ 1,392,030
$ 1,520,358
$ 1,296,081
Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)
880,026
892,771
888,973
835,091
Average Earning Assets
1,490,507
1,296,891
1,419,165
1,198,887
Average Deposits
1,363,235
1,181,772
1,292,727
1,087,448
Average Other Borrowings
77,098
63,620
77,158
66,528
Average Shareholders' Equity
140,180
133,257
137,866
128,863
Asset Quality:
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)
Special Mention
$ 1,626
$ 2,851
$ 3,085
$ 3,507
$ 7,757
Substandard
7,872
7,992
11,707
12,136
7,810
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Pass
854,204
870,677
863,526
853,423
828,590
$ 863,702
$ 881,520
$ 878,318
$ 869,066
$ 844,157
Nonperforming Assets
Non-accrual Loans
$ 250
$ 359
$ 3,986
$ 4,521
$ 4,562
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
1,165
1,165
1,182
1,076
1,201
Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
-
-
4,165
-
1,260
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 1,415
$ 1,524
$ 9,333
$ 5,597
$ 7,023
Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings
$ 1,444
$ 1,474
$ 1,510
$ 1,515
$ 1,552
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loans Charged-off
$ 5
$ 1
$ 132
$ 25
Overdrafts Charged-off
10
37
49
85
Loan Recoveries
(224)
(22)
(610)
(167)
Overdraft Recoveries
(4)
(16)
(27)
(42)
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$ (213)
$ -
$ (456)
$ (99)
Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2
-0.10%
0.00%
-0.05%
-0.01%
2 Annualized
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$ 11,656
$ 11,426
$ 12,982
$ 10,976
$ 11,664
$ 10,666
$ 11,218
$ 10,710
$ 47,520
$ 43,778
Interest expense
492
739
526
800
572
923
651
1,293
2,241
3,755
Net interest income
11,164
10,687
12,456
10,176
11,092
9,743
10,567
9,417
45,279
40,023
Provision for loan losses
(59)
276
49
1,062
168
1,250
177
1,075
335
3,663
Net interest income after provision
11,223
10,411
12,407
9,114
10,924
8,493
10,390
8,342
44,944
36,360
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
262
270
257
242
212
210
246
399
977
1,121
Mortgage banking income
1,039
1,600
1,147
1,403
1,143
1,572
990
982
4,319
5,557
Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions
1,121
743
1,040
672
957
671
877
634
3,995
2,720
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
99
-
-
-
-
-
99
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets
103
-
13
141
-
-
77
6
193
147
Non-recurring BOLI income
-
-
-
311
-
-
-
-
-
311
Other non-recurring income
24
-
47
-
-
-
100
171
-
Other
1,077
991
1,060
982
1,106
934
1,006
907
4,249
3,814
Total non-interest income
3,626
3,604
3,564
3,850
3,418
3,387
3,296
2,928
13,904
13,769
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,188
6,446
6,394
6,087
5,948
5,840
5,964
5,653
24,494
24,026
Occupancy
740
651
743
736
734
679
730
643
2,947
2,709
Equipment
347
303
336
318
338
298
275
318
1,296
1,237
Marketing and public relations
324
100
140
342
313
247
396
354
1,173
1,043
FDIC assessment
114
137
189
137
146
88
169
42
618
404
Other real estate expenses
(37)
47
58
79
55
40
29
35
105
201
Amortization of intangibles
40
68
52
95
52
95
57
105
201
363
Other
2,162
1,899
1,993
1,920
2,292
1,844
1,920
1,888
8,367
7,551
Total non-interest expense
9,878
9,651
9,905
9,714
9,878
9,131
9,540
9,038
39,201
37,534
Income before taxes
4,971
4,364
6,066
3,250
4,464
2,749
4,146
2,232
19,647
12,595
Income tax expense
1,052
928
1,318
598
921
532
891
438
4,182
2,496
Net income
$ 3,919
$ 3,436
$ 4,748
$ 2,652
$ 3,543
$ 2,217
$ 3,255
$ 1,794
$ 15,465
$ 10,099
Per share data
Net income, basic
$ 0.52
$ 0.46
$ 0.63
$ 0.36
$ 0.47
$ 0.30
$ 0.44
$ 0.24
$ 2.06
$ 1.36
Net income, diluted
$ 0.52
$ 0.46
$ 0.63
$ 0.35
$ 0.47
$ 0.30
$ 0.43
$ 0.24
$ 2.05
$ 1.35
Average number of shares outstanding - basic
7,503,835
7,463,583
7,498,832
7,457,750
7,485,625
7,435,933
7,475,522
7,427,257
7,491,053
7,445,906
Average number of shares outstanding - diluted
7,564,909
7,503,184
7,555,998
7,481,568
7,537,179
7,465,212
7,522,568
7,472,956
7,548,840
7,482,062
Shares outstanding period end
7,548,638
7,500,338
7,544,374
7,492,908
7,539,587
7,486,151
7,524,944
7,462,247
7,548,638
7,500,338
Return on average assets
0.98%
0.98%
1.22%
0.78%
0.94%
0.70%
0.92%
0.61%
1.02%
0.78%
Return on average common equity
11.09%
10.26%
13.42%
8.01%
10.51%
7.03%
9.74%
5.84%
11.22%
7.84%
Return on average common tangible equity
12.48%
11.64%
15.10%
9.11%
11.89%
8.04%
11.01%
6.72%
12.65%
8.94%
Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)
2.97%
3.28%
3.43%
3.24%
3.17%
3.35%
3.20%
3.52%
3.19%
3.34%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
3.01%
3.31%
3.47%
3.28%
3.20%
3.38%
3.23%
3.55%
3.23%
3.37%
Efficiency ratio1
66.74%
67.05%
61.56%
71.53%
67.50%
69.00%
69.16%
72.79%
66.09%
69.99%
1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and
Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
PPP loans
$ 4,882
$ 254
20.64%
$ 47,872
$ 496
4.12%
Non-PPP loans
875,144
9,269
4.20%
844,899
9,287
4.37%
Total loans
880,026
9,523
4.29%
892,771
9,783
4.36%
Securities
532,392
2,096
1.56%
322,245
1,603
1.98%
Other short-term investments and CD's
78,089
37
0.19%
81,875
40
0.19%
Total earning assets
1,490,507
11,656
3.10%
1,296,891
11,426
3.50%
Cash and due from banks
26,113
16,775
Premises and equipment
32,932
34,519
Goodwill and other intangibles
15,575
15,789
Other assets
39,639
38,246
Allowance for loan losses
(11,109)
(10,190)
Total assets
$ 1,593,657
$ 1,392,030
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 325,007
$ 44
0.05%
$ 279,264
$ 65
0.09%
Money market accounts
290,401
112
0.15%
237,289
146
0.24%
Savings deposits
141,745
20
0.06%
122,665
19
0.06%
Time deposits
155,333
194
0.50%
165,722
376
0.90%
Other borrowings
77,098
122
0.63%
63,620
133
0.83%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
989,584
492
0.20%
868,560
739
0.34%
Demand deposits
450,749
376,832
Other liabilities
13,144
13,381
Shareholders' equity
140,180
133,257
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,593,657
$ 1,392,030
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.11%
0.20%
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.14%
0.24%
Net interest spread
2.90%
3.17%
Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans
$ 10,910
2.91%
$ 10,191
3.25%
Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans
$ 11,164
2.97%
$ 10,687
3.28%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans
$ 11,047
2.95%
$ 10,294
3.28%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans
$ 11,301
3.01%
$ 10,790
3.31%
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and
Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
PPP loans
$ 36,837
$ 3,340
9.07%
$ 32,312
$ 1,073
3.32%
Non-PPP loans
852,136
36,331
4.26%
802,779
35,964
4.48%
Total loans
888,973
39,671
4.46%
835,091
37,037
4.44%
Securities
456,805
7,719
1.69%
300,893
6,465
2.15%
Other short-term investments and CD's
73,387
130
0.18%
62,903
276
0.44%
Total earning assets
1,419,165
47,520
3.35%
1,198,887
43,778
3.65%
Cash and due from banks
23,668
15,552
Premises and equipment
33,780
34,769
Goodwill and other intangibles
15,649
15,922
Other assets
38,846
39,541
Allowance for loan losses
(10,750)
(8,590)
Total assets
$ 1,520,358
$ 1,296,081
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 303,633
196
0.06%
$ 246,385
284
0.12%
Money market accounts
273,005
471
0.17%
217,018
820
0.38%
Savings deposits
134,980
78
0.06%
113,255
84
0.07%
Time deposits
158,053
995
0.63%
166,791
1,833
1.10%
Other borrowings
77,158
501
0.65%
66,528
734
1.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
946,829
2,241
0.24%
809,977
3,755
0.46%
Demand deposits
423,056
343,999
Other liabilities
12,607
13,242
Shareholders' equity
137,866
128,863
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,520,358
$ 1,296,081
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.13%
0.28%
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.16%
0.33%
Net interest spread
3.11%
3.19%
Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans
$ 41,939
3.03%
$ 38,950
3.34%
Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans
45,279
3.19%
40,023
3.34%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans
$ 42,436
3.07%
$ 39,340
3.37%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans
$ 45,776
3.23%
$ 40,413
3.37%
The tables below provide a reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
June
30,
March
31,
December 31,
Tangible book value per common share
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Tangible common equity per common share (non–GAAP)
$
16.62
$
16.37
$
16.22
$
15.55
$
16.08
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
2.06
2.07
2.07
2.08
2.10
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
18.68
$
18.44
$
18.29
$
17.63
$
18.18
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non–GAAP)
8.00
%
8.00
%
8.16
%
7.92
%
8.74
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
0.90
%
0.92
%
0.94
%
0.97
%
1.03
%
Common equity to assets (GAAP)
8.90
%
8.92
%
9.10
%
8.89
%
9.77
%
Return on average tangible
Three months ended December 31,
Three months ended September 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended March 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Return on average common
12.48
%
11.64
%
15.10
%
9.11
%
11.89
%
8.04
%
11.01
%
6.72
%
12.65
%
8.94
%
Effect to adjust for intangible
(1.39)
%
(1.38)
%
(1.68)
%
(1.10)
%
(1.38)
%
(1.01)
%
(1.27)
%
(0.88)
%
(1.43)
%
(1.10)
%
Return on average common
11.09
%
10.26
%
13.42
%
8.01
%
10.51
%
7.03
%
9.74
%
5.84
%
11.22
%
7.84
%
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December
31,
September
30,
December
31,
December 31,
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non–GAAP)
$
4,912
$
6,115
$
4,640
$
19,982
$
16,258
Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
(993)
(1,367)
(1,204)
(4,517)
(6,159)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,919
$
4,748
$
3,436
$
15,465
$
10,099
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
2.91%
3.25%
3.03%
3.34%
Effect to adjust for PPP loans
0.06
0.03
0.16
0.00
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.97%
3.28%
3.19%
3.34%
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding
2.95%
3.28%
3.07%
3.37%
Effect to adjust for PPP loans
0.06
0.03
0.16
0.00
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)
3.01%
3.31%
3.23%
3.37%
December 31,
September 30,
Growth
Annualized Growth
Loans and loan growth
2021
2021
Dollars
Rate
Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)
$
862,235
870,608
(8,373)
(3.8)
%
PPP Related Credit Facilities
0
1,803
(1,803)
(100.0)
%
Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)
$
862,235
$
872,411
$
(10,176)
(4.6)
%
PPP Loans
1,467
9,109
(7,642)
(332.8)
%
Total Loans (GAAP)
$
863,702
$
881,520
$
(17,818)
(8.0)
%
December 31,
December 31,
Growth
Annualized Growth
Loans and loan growth
2021
2020
Dollars
Rate
Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)
$
862,235
796,727
65,508
8.2
%
PPP Related Credit Facilities
0
5,188
(5,188)
(100.0)
%
Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)
$
862,235
$
801,915
$
60,320
7.5
%
PPP Loans
1,467
42,242
(40,775)
(96.5)
%
Total Loans (GAAP)
$
863,702
$
844,157
$
19,545
2.3
%
Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."
- "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
- "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
- "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
- "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
- "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
- "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
- "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
- "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
- "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.
Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.
