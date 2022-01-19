CENTEGIX CrisisAlert Supported 25,000 School Emergencies in Fall 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX releases its Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report, and CrisisAlert usage data indicates a dramatic increase in everyday safety events - primarily behavioral and medical emergencies - representing 98% of all Staff and Campus-Wide alerts. The data supports that the COVID pandemic has impacted student behavior when returning to the classroom. In the Fall 2021 semester, CrisisAlert delivered 25,000 alerts, including alerts for drill and testing purposes.

"Every incident demands a fast, reliable response, including who needs help and where." - Brent Cobb , CENTEGIX CEO

The Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report evaluates safety incidents since Fall 2020, and the highlights include:

Student behavior incidents increased 250%

Medical incidents increased 130%

Safety incidents per school increased 150%

The number of staff requesting help increased 100%

Staff called for help 22% more often

Understanding this data and the impact these incidents have on the learning environment and teacher retention is critical for districts of all sizes. Teachers need to feel empowered to keep the learning environment safe.

Our innovative, award-winning CrisisAlert solution equips teachers and staff with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies from the everyday to the extreme. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration) for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage. With the simple push of a button on a wearable badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders.

"We empower teachers to get help when they need it - in the easiest way possible. Every incident demands a fast, reliable response, including who needs help and where," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Our wearable CrisisAlert badge gives educators peace of mind and confidence to know help is on the way when an emergency occurs."

CENTEGIX will host a webinar on February 10th at 2PM eastern to review the Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report and share recent CrisisAlert case studies. School safety experts Guy Grace, Chair of Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS), and Mo Canady, Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), will participate. To register, visit https://www.centegix.com/fall-2021-safety-trends-webinar/

Last year, the Florida Department of Education (DOE) approved the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert solution for school districts to comply with Alyssa's Law. CrisisAlert was installed and certified in over 600 Florida schools for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The company recently announced its expansion in Texas as its legislature considers Alyssa's Law.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX innovates technology to simplify and speed incident response time. Our CrisisAlert solution is the fastest and easiest way for teachers and staff to call for help in emergencies from the everyday to the extreme. With the simple push of a button on our wearable CrisisAlert badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage. To learn more, visit www.centegix.com.

