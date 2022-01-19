Calbee America Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee America, Inc. behind the better-for-you Harvest Snaps brand and popular Shrimp Chips found in Asian markets, has announced that Ryo Tsutsumi will be the new Chief Executive Officer. The change follows the company's recent acquisition of Warnock Food Products and plans to become one of the major snack companies in the U.S. region by 2030. Tsutsumi will relocate from Japan to California to focus on his new responsibilities centered around long and mid-term strategy, plan implementation, and organizational development. Mio Sakata, President, and Ken Murata, Chief Operating Officer, will continue their leadership roles in the division, joined by Atsushi Matsuo as the new Chief Production Officer.

Ryo Tsutsumi, CEO of Calbee America, Inc.

Said Tsutsumi, "Calbee America, Inc. is primed to develop a bigger footprint in the mainstream salty snacks category, and I'm proud to be at the helm of us continuing to build our flagship brands, while advancing our plant-based product development and upgrading our production capabilities to launch new products with an increased speed to market."

Added Sakata, "In his previous role heading up Calbee's Overseas Company, Ryo Tsutsumi has been instrumental in building up our U.S. operations, accelerating the growth of our business, and driving manufacturing efficiency. This re-organization strengthens our leadership team and places greater focus on the North American business, setting the stage for further growth."

Calbee, which is the largest and most respected snack company in Japan, expanded to North America in 1970 with Saya and Shrimp Chips. The team pioneered the plant-based snack category with its launch of Harvest Snaps, the first snack to be sold in the produce aisle, and recently introduced new San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips to market, offering health-conscious consumers a grain-free free alternative to conventional corn chips.

About Ryo Tsutsumi

In his previous position as executive officer of Calbee's Overseas Company, Americas Group, Tsutsumi was responsible for managing Calbee's U.S. operations, initiating investment to build U.S. operations, and exploring business opportunities. Tsutsumi brings to his new role as CEO of Calbee America, Inc. over 20 years of experience in U.S.-based packaged consumer goods companies. Earlier in his career, he worked at Johnson & Johnson in sales and marketing roles across Japan and Singapore. At PepsiCo, he worked as a Country Manager for Japan, managing business partnerships in beverages and snacks. Tsutsumi spent his younger years growing up in Southern California and is happily married with two grown children.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new red lentil Crunchy Loops and San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

Calbee America, Inc., www.calbeena.com (PRNewsfoto/Calbee America, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calbee America, Inc.