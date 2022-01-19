1916 Collection, Part of Oatey's Newly Launched L.R. Brands, Introduces Freestanding Tub Drain

The innovative drain provides an easier and faster way to install a free-standing tub

CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1916 Collection, part of L.R. Brands, an Oatey® innovation, today announced the launch of its Freestanding Tub Drain, which makes it easier, faster and simpler to install a free-standing tub. The drain is the first product announced as part of 1916 Collection, a carefully curated portfolio of thoughtfully designed, exceptionally engineered bath accessories.

1916 Collection is part of Oatey’s newly launched L.R. Brands.

1916 Collection Universal Freestanding Tub Drain works with freestanding, island center or offset tubs. When installed at rough-in, it provides simple installation between the P-trap and tub – without needing access from below the floor. The drain's compact size allows it to fit inside 8 in., 10 in. and 12 in. joists; it also fits inside a 4 in. hole saw opening, which makes it a great choice for remodels.

Available in ABS, PVC or cast iron with a plastic or stainless-steel flange, this drain is compatible with brass or Schedule 40 tailpieces. It also comes job-site ready, with a pre-installed, tool-free quarter-turn test plug that allows for testing up to 40 feet of head. In addition, an easy-to-grab protective cap keeps tile from being installed over the open drain, and the cap can easily be removed with channel locks.

For more information, visit lrbrands.com.

ABOUT 1916 COLLECTION

Part of L.R. Brands, an Oatey innovation, 1916 Collection is a portfolio of thoughtfully designed, exceptionally engineered bath accessories that enhance both the form and function of every bath experience.

L.R. Brands, part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, is a carefully curated collection of bathroom products that elevate the design you had in mind. L.R. Brands is comprised of two brands with a shared commitment to craftsmanship – QuickDrain and 1916 Collection .

For more information, visit www.lrbrands.com or follow L.R. Brands on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

