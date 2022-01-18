White Castle Announces New "Love Cube" Meal for Two, New Dessert-on-a-Stick, Free Delivery and More for Valentine's Day 8-Slider Love Cube is an ideal option for a fun, COVID-safe Valentine's Day celebration at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle won't be hosting customers in its restaurants for its traditional Valentine's Day dining experience this year, but that doesn't mean it won't be helping its customers celebrate this special and memorable day.

White Castle's new Love Cube is the perfect, customizable Valentine's Day meal for two.

For starters, White Castle invites customers to purchase the new "Love Cube" meal for two. Perfect for a Valentine's Day celebration for two, the hot pink Love Cube includes eight Cheese Sliders, two small soft drinks and a choice of two shareable sides. It's available only on February 14 while supplies last and can be purchased for delivery or carryout. The Love Cube costs $14.99 in all markets except Louisville and Nashville, where the cost is $14.69.

"In recent conversations with customers, our Cravers have let us know they love our sides and appreciate the variety we offer, so we're responding by creating our first-ever customizable meal for two," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.

In addition to the Love Cube, White Castle will be introducing a brand-new dessert-on-a-stick on Valentine's Day. The new strawberry swirl cheesecake, which features a delectable swirl of strawberry filling and a chocolate cookie crust, joins the lineup of White Castle's other desserts on a stick—the fudge-dipped brownie and gooey butter cake.

If that's not enough, White Castle is offering all customers free delivery on Valentine's Day through its delivery partners for all orders of $15 or more. Members of Craver Nation can also get 20% off all mobile orders through April 17.

"Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle has been an important tradition for so many of our customers," Richardson said. "Year in and out, we're thrilled to be able to bring the experience to life in new and memorable ways."

Amid the continued spread of coronavirus, White Castle has chosen to forgo its customary in-Castle Valentine's Day dinner this year. It was a difficult decision for the 101-year-old family business, which has been celebrating Valentine's Day with its customers since 1991 by transforming its dining rooms into fine dining establishments complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

"We had hoped to take reservations this year, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and team members, we decided the best thing to do is shift our focus to an experience that customers can take with them," said Richardson. "Next year, though, we have every intention of bringing back the in-Castle dining for the biggest Valentine's Day yet!"

So even though customers cannot celebrate Valentine's Day in a White Castle, they can still celebrate Valentine's Day with White Castle. Customers can pick up a few boxes of frozen Sliders from grocery stores and retail outlets across the country that carry White Castle's famous fare in their freezer aisles. They can also pick up a carryout meal in the drive-thru by ordering on-the-spot or in advance using the White Castle app. Or, they can remain in the comfort of their homes by ordering through one of White Castle's delivery partners.

