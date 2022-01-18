Students from Different Schools join Forces to Celebrate School Choice at State Capitol Civics, state government to be discussed on tour after festive breakfast

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 100 students from traditional public, public charter, and private schools, along with homeschoolers, will gather at the Capitol for a celebratory school choice breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. After the breakfast, students will tour the capitol and learn more about civics and state government.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"All children in Utah are unique and they need access to an education that fits their needs," said Allison Sorenson.

The event is organized by Education Opportunity for Every Child, a school choice advocacy organization.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

