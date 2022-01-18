Shift Paradigm Names Marketing Industry Leader Elizabeth Ross as New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Paradigm , a full-service digital agency focused on helping organizations align people, processes and technology around growth, today announces the hiring of Elizabeth Ross as Chief Executive Officer. Shift Paradigm's co-founder and former CEO, Morgan Stewart, will move into a new position on the Shift Paradigm Board of Directors.

This transition and expansion of the leadership capabilities builds on a series of initiatives and investments to manage and drive growth for clients. This includes two acquisitions by Shift Paradigm in 2021, Data Insights Group, which added Emma Warillow to the executive team as SVP, Data & Analytics, and LeadMD, which added Justin Gray to the executive team as Chief Commercial Officer. Recent initiatives also include rebranding and repositioning the Company to Shift Paradigm, investments by Growth Catalyst Partners, and the addition of Rishad Tobaccowala, a 40-year marketing veteran and futurist to the Board of Directors.

"Shift Paradigm is an experienced organization that has achieved considerable growth over the past several years. I am excited to leverage my experience to help build on the foundation the team has developed," says Ross. "Marketers face an increasingly complex landscape that requires a combination of great strategy, world-class technology, compelling creative and storytelling. Organizations designed to bring these things all together are increasingly valuable for marketers. The Shift Paradigm team delivers against these for our clients every day and I look forward to both helping our clients innovate and grow and making this the best possible place for our teammates to innovate and grow."

Ross brings more than two decades of experience in key leadership roles in the marketing industry, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Bright Health Group where she was a critical part of the executive team that shepherded the company through a lucrative $924 million IPO in June of 2021. Prior to that, she was the CEO of Periscope, an agency in Minneapolis she helped sell to Quad Graphics in 2019 for $132.5 million. Ross has also held leadership roles at DDB, Digitas, and IPG Mediabrands.

"Organizations and teams need to continually re-invent themselves to remain relevant in changing times," says Tobaccowala. "Shift Paradigm is at the cutting edge of helping organizations shift their approach to marketing. Having known Liz for nearly two decades, I have every confidence in her ability to lead teams that partner with clients in their transformation."

As Shift Paradigm's former CEO moves on to his new role, he echoes those sentiments:

"Over the past three years we have built a strong leadership team and I am honored to have led our growth to this point," says Stewart. "As we look forward, we are committed to growing this organization, continuing to expand capabilities that allow us to drive transformative growth for our clients, and building a culture that facilitates both personal and professional development. Liz brings a fresh perspective and her experience leading organizations through similar stages with skill, resolve and integrity makes her ideal for leading Shift Paradigm in the years ahead."

About Shift Paradigm

Shift Paradigm, a consultancy that executes like an agency, represents an end-to-end shift in the way organizations align around growth. After pioneering the email marketing and marketing automation movements by helping thousands of organizations implement marketing technology platforms, we know that technology alone can't get your business growing. Usually, it takes a paradigm shift in the way we work.

We're built specifically to solve the invisible problems that hurt revenue performance and help organizations align from top-to-bottom around growth. By breaking down the typical siloes of technology and strategy, we collaborate with clients to increase revenues, align teams, and engage your best customers. As a result, we're shifting the traditional paradigms of sales and marketing, for the better. For more information, visit us at www.shiftparadigm.com or email us at go@shiftparadigm.com.

About Growth Catalyst Partners

Growth Catalyst Partners is a middle-market private equity firm investing in information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP's strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying and building market-leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with company founders and owners along with top executives within those industries and provides capital, proprietary deal origination and operating expertise to the management teams. GCP's team has deep sector expertise and has led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years. Since the firm's founding in 2015 GCP has completed over 50 acquisitions across its ten industry-leading platform companies. For more information, visit www.growthcatalystpartners.com .

