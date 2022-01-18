Kindbody Launches 'Kind at Home' Fertility Tests for Women and Men

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading fertility and family-building care company, today announced the launch of Kind at Home, its consumer products division to support people across their entire reproductive journey, beginning with simple-to-use at-home fertility hormone tests for both women and men. The Kind at Home fertility test kit provides consumers comprehensive information about their fertility status from the convenience of home with personalized recommendations by Kindbody physicians that can be carried to the patient's virtual or in-person clinic appointment.

Created by Kindbody's world-class medical team, Kind at Home fertility tests are an accessible and affordable first step on the fertility journey. Taken with a simple finger prick, results and recommendations are provided within days and are easily accessed in the Kindbody proprietary patient portal. There is also an option within the portal to make an appointment with a fertility specialist, virtual or in clinic, to review findings, have questions answered, and develop an action plan. Kindbody's fertility tests are available to purchase online at https://shop.kindbody.com . Consumers who have the Kindbody fertility and family-building care benefit through their employer will have access to the hormone fertility tests at a 20% discount.

"The at-home fertility tests on the market today give a window into a person's fertility, but it's only one piece of the puzzle," said Dr. Kristin Bendikson, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Director of Clinical Development at Kindbody. "Kindbody is uniquely positioned to put together all the pieces of the puzzle with a blood test and a board-certified physician to provide a full explanation of the results, giving a comprehensive picture of overall reproductive health."

Gina Bartasi, Kindbody Founder and CEO, added,"From day one, our vision has been the consumerism of healthcare. Our responsibility is to serve patients wherever they are: virtually, in clinic, or at home. With the launch of Kind at Home, Kindbody connects the dots across the fertility care continuum providing high-quality virtual and in-person care from fertility assessments to postpartum."

Kind at Home was created to meet the growing demand for convenient, accessible fertility care. One in eight couples experience infertility in the U.S outpacing diseases like diabetes and cancer. Infertility impacts women and men equally, with one-third of infertility cases caused by male reproductive issues, one-third by female, and one-third by both male and female or by unknown factors. The pandemic accelerated demand for proactive fertility care including assessments and preservation. In 2021, Kindbody cycles, including egg freezing, embryo freezing, and in vitro fertilization (IVF), increased by an average of 20% each month. At the same time, interest in learning about one's fertility skyrocketed with more than 10,000 consumers virtually attending Kindbody's fertility education events. Interest in fertility assessments is also on the rise. Kindbody conducted 2.5x more fertility assessments for women and nearly 4x the number of fertility assessments for men in 2021 over the previous year.

Kindbody President Annbeth Eschbach, a wellness pioneer who founded Exhale Spa commented, "Modern consumers expect convenience in every aspect of their life. Historically healthcare has been fragmented and cumbersome with people having to go multiple places to receive care, purchase supplements, and obtain lab reports and test results. Kindbody's end-to-end fertility brand is built around the consumer, delivering high-quality care that is accessible and convenient to them."



Kind at Home fertility hormone test for women looks at seven different hormones to provide a picture of ovarian reserve and female reproductive health. These hormones relate to ovulatory function, infertility, miscarriage, and menopause, and provide insight into egg freezing or IVF outcomes. Kind at Home fertility hormone test for men measures the level of testosterone and six other hormones to provide a comprehensive view of male reproductive function and sexual health. These key hormones can affect sperm production and male fertility.

The Kind at Home portfolio includes supplements with plans to offer additional preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum products, as well as a sperm analysis kit, this spring. A Kind at Home fertility test, including personalized recommendations by Kindbody physicians, retails for $169, making it an accessible and affordable first step on the fertility journey for women and men.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is a leading fertility and family-building care company offering state-of-the-art technology, comprehensive virtual and in-person care, and an employer benefits solution. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits solution for more than 70 employers, covering more than 350,000 lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits solution, the technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $122 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

