Ken Kertz of FICO Named as a Top 7 Auto Finance Innovator in 2021 Auto Finance Innovator Awards Kertz spearheads FICO's Transportation and Supply Chain Segment and produced FICO's Auto Mastermind Group - a program that facilitates collaboration and shared knowledge for success and innovation among top vehicle finance and transportation industry experts

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO, a leading applied intelligence company, announced today that Ken Kertz, Vice President of Transportation and Supply Chain, has been named a Top 7 Auto Finance Innovator for the Service Provider category in the 2021 Auto Finance Innovator Awards. These awards recognize auto finance professionals who have made significant technological contributions to their company and the industry. The awards, sponsored by Lightico and Auto Fin Journal, come on the heels of significant innovation in the auto finance industry during the last 18 months.

"I am thrilled and honored to be included alongside so many leaders in the industry," said Kertz. "The auto finance space continues to become more innovative and push the boundaries each year, and I am proud that FICO is at the forefront of developing analytics and software to help auto finance lenders make more sophisticated, customer-centric decisions that can grow and change with industry needs."

FICO works with the top vehicle finance companies and continues to expand in consumer and fleet financing for vehicle lending – all of which are under the FICO Transportation and Supply Chain segment that oversees the evolving enterprise customer decisioning and supply chain optimization needs. FICO helps vehicle finance lenders take advantage of the vast amounts of data available and turn that data into insights powered by analytics and real-time decisioning to optimize every customer interaction. FICO provides supply chain optimization solutions to the top 65 supply chain companies in the U.S. and around the world.

Over Kertz's 18-year career at FICO, his contributions include spearheading FICO's Auto Mastermind Group. The FICO Mastermind event brings together vehicle finance executives to share insights and wisdom on a wide variety of subjects from leaders around the globe full of actionable and strategic content designed to help auto finance lenders transform their business and how they work with customers. For example, topics include creating a roadmap for the future with electric vehicles; commercial vehicle lending and leasing; using artificial intelligence and machine learning to create digital transformation; and leveraging digital simulation for improved decision making.

